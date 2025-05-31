Fall Of Chuck Wright, Colucci Retrial, Dems In Disarray – Week In Review 5/31/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As we were filming last week’s episode of this show, news broke that powerful, long-serving Spartanburg County, South Carolina sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright had resigned his office amid a looming multi-agency criminal investigation.

Our Andy Fancher – who relentlessly exposes law enforcement misconduct via our “Badges Gone Bad” series – has been driving coverage of the Wright saga from the very beginning, reporting exclusively on almost every single major development tied to the drama.

Fancher penned the definitive take on the fall of Wright earlier this week… and discussed the fallout from his resignation on our show.

In other news, research director Jenn Wood and I sat down to preview next month’s big retrial of Summerville, S.C. jeweler Michael Colucci, who stands accused of murdering his wife, Sara Lynn Colucci, ten years ago outside of a pawn shop the couple owned together.

***

Finally, special projects director Dylan Nolan – who produces the Week in Review – joined me to discuss major developments in party politics in South Carolina, particularly as it relates to the Palmetto State’s perpetual minority party.

You know, the Democrats.

***

