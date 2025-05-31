Democrat Lawmaker Leans Toward 2026 S.C. Governor’s Run

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With South Carolina Democrats’ top choice for the 2026 governor’s race encountering significant headwinds, the race for the party’s nomination is wide open… to the extent that matters.

As FITSNews has frequently noted, Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in twenty years – and haven’t won a top-of-the-ticket race since 1998. In other words, the party’s nominee for any statewide office is totally irrelevant – which is why credible candidates for higher office have taken to switching parties to stand a fighting chance.

Despite this steep hill, businessman/educator Jermaine Johnson of Hopkins, S.C. is planning on giving it a go. According to a news release distributed to media outlets on Saturday (May 31, 2025), the Los Angeles native – who was born on the Fourth of July – has formed an exploratory committee “to consider a campaign for governor of South Carolina in the 2026 election.”

“For years, I’ve worked to uplift our communities — not just with words, but with action,” Johnson said in a statement. “From expanding economic opportunity and improving education to advocating for criminal justice reform and protecting working families, I’ve stood side by side with South Carolinians through every challenge. Now, I’m exploring what it would mean to take that work to the governor’s office to serve all of the people of South Carolina.”

Johnson, 39, currently represents S.C. House District 52 (.pdf). Due to redistricting, he has served three terms in the S.C. House representing three different districts – knocking off multiple Democrat incumbents in the process. A former star basketball player at the College of Charleston, he was drafted by the NBA’s developmental league and played professionally in France, Mexico, Hungary and Canada.

During his collegiate career, Johnson scored more than 1,100 points and grabbed more than 850 rebounds – one of only four players in school history to hit those marks. He also scored the very first points in Charleston’s TD Arena as a junior in 2008.

As a lawmaker, Johnson has developed a reputation as an independent thinker with a centrist streak – earning plaudits from members of his own party as well as the respect of his partisan rivals.

Centrist “Republican” Matt Leber of Johns Island voiced his support for Johnson as someone who was “fair” and put family first.

“Best candidate Democrats have had in my memory,” Leber wrote on X.

“South Carolina is at a crossroads,” Johnson said. “We need leadership that listens, leads with integrity, and puts people before politics. I believe in a South Carolina where every child, every family, and every community has the opportunity to thrive — and I’m ready to explore how we make that vision a reality.”

