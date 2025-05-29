South Carolina ‘Republicans’ Try To ‘Opt-Out’ Of Their Massive Pay Raise

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina “Republican” lawmakers voted themselves a massive pay raise in the latest version of the Palmetto State’s upcoming budget – which is set to take effect on July 1, 2025 and run through the end of next June.

News of the $18,000 a year annual pay hike – first reported by FITSNews – has sparked extensive debate over how lawmakers are compensated for their “service.” Many voters oppose a legislative pay hike on principle, while others argue lawmakers are not paid enough and that these modest salaries prevent “normal” people from participating in the political process.

Our view? Eight years ago, we proposed an inflation-adjusted $80,000 annual salary for lawmakers – albeit one which would have been accompanied by “the most draconian anti-corruption measures South Carolina state government has ever seen.”

Basically, lawmakers would have received a larger base salary – but their ability to profit from their positions would have been completely neutered. Contained within this draconian ban would have been constitutional restrictions on legislative meddling in other branches of government – including getting rid of the current legislatively controlled judicial selection racket.

Sadly, as is their modus operandi, status quo “Republicans” just wanted the money… not reform of their wasteful, self-serving ways.

“Lawmakers have shown zero interest in reforming their corrupt ways… meaning there is no universe in which this self-serving pay raise should be approved,” I noted earlier this year. “Absent long-overdue ethics reform, lawmakers should not expect us to shell out another dime to subsidize their ‘service.’”

Broad swaths of the GOP nonetheless voted to approve yet another bloated budget this week containing this legislative pay raise – although 25 House members (most of them members of the fiscally conservative S.C. Freedom Caucus) voted against the spending plan.

Who approved another unsustainable "blue state budget?" Who awarded themselves massive pay raises within that budget? Each name in green did. Astoundingly, this is a so-called "Republican" supermajority in a bright red state. Paging @OfficialDOGESC: Here is your list of ???? pic.twitter.com/Xv5c28XebX — FITSNews (@fitsnews) May 28, 2025

Five state senators also refused to support the budget containing these pay raises.

Needless to say, voting for a pay raise like this could be tremendously damaging to GOP incumbents during the upcoming partisan primary elections… which is why embattled S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith attempted to give his rank-and-file “Republicans” a way out of the box.

According to a letter obtained by this media outlet, state representatives will have until 9:00 a.m. EDT on June 9, 2025 to notify the clerk of the House of their intention to “waive receipt” of this $18,000 pay raise. Such a waiver would last for the duration of their current terms in office (which end on November 9, 2026).

Any lawmaker waiving receipt of the raise would be returning approximately $25,500 to the state’s general fund budget over the next seventeen months – meaning if all 170 members of the S.C. General Assembly sent the money back it would amount to roughly $4.34 million over that time frame.

Unfortunately, this money would not be returned to taxpayers – it would go back into the coffers of the state to be spent elsewhere. That’s because “Republicans” have steadfastly refused to establish a dedicated, inviolable taxpayer rebate fund – an account which would automatically route savings and surpluses back to citizens.

Also concerning? Because the S.C. House and State Senate are exempt from the requirements of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), there’s no way of knowing which lawmakers actually waive the pay increase.

Funny how that works, right?

Anyway, count on FITSNews to keep close tabs on this issue moving forward… and to report back to our audience on which lawmakers took more of your money (without reforming their anemic ethics laws) and which ones didn’t.

THE LETTER…

(S.C. House of Representatives)

