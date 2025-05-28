Upstate Interstate Shooting: South Carolina’s ‘Justice’ System Strikes Again

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

“The story is a sad one, told many times,” Michael Stipe crooned on the lead track from R.E.M.‘s 1999 cult classic, New Adventures in Hi Fi.

In South Carolina – a state located just 45 miles east of Stipe’s former stomping grounds – the sad story that continues being told is that of violent criminals repeatedly released (and re-released) onto our streets by a justice system which habitually incentivizes evil, re-victimizes victims, subverts truth and eviscerates accountability.

Come to think of it, is that even a “justice” system at all? Or is it a consequence-free “catch and release” program – a taxpayer-funded turnstile enabling repeat offenders to continue terrorizing our citizenry with impunity?

This week, the sad story was told once again – with violence and permanence – on an Interstate which runs through both Georgia and South Carolina.

At approximately 11:40 a.m. EDT on Saturday (May 24, 2025), 38-year-old Nathan Orlando Cureton of Simpsonville, S.C. is alleged to have kidnapped 24-year-old Tayler Gennalee Maraj at a Spinx gas station located at 100 South Main Street in Mauldin, S.C. After commandeering a vehicle at gunpoint, the career criminal headed with his victim for Interstate 85 – where police say he later opened fire on Maraj inside the stolen car, a blue Subaru Impreza.

Maraj sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported by emergency responders to nearby Greenville Memorial Hospital.

***

Tayler Gennalee Maraj (Facebook)

***

“Sadly she did not survive the shooting,” deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) noted.

Maraj was not the only person to lose her life on the Interstate during Saturday’s incident… which occurred after prosecutors reportedly allowed Cureton a reprieve from his court-ordered home confinement to attend a graduation ceremony.

“(Cureton) continued to drive and at one point turned around, heading northbound,” deputies stated. “At that time he turned the gun on himself.”

The blue Subaru eventually rolled to a stop at approximately 12:30 p.m. EDT near the Piedmont exit on Interstate 85 – twelve miles from the site of the Maraj’s abduction. The incident prompted this major regional thoroughfare to be closed (in both directions) for three hours.

Some news reports have scratched the surface of it, but Cureton had a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2008. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to common law robbery and failing to stop for blue lights after originally being charged with robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. In 2015, he faced forgery, drug and resisting arrest charges. Another drug charge followed in 2017 and in 2018 he was charged with distributing methamphetamines and receiving stolen goods.

Despite his lengthening rap sheet (these are just a few of the criminal charges leveled against him over the past seventeen years), Cureton somehow managed to wind up back on the streets after each arrest.

That trend continued even as his criminal activity escalated…

***

Nathan Orlando Cureton (Greenville County Detention Center)

***

In 2019, Cureton was hit with another drug rap – along with charges for domestic violence, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, common law robbery and assault and battery by mob (which resulted in serious bodily injury).

Those charges were all disposed of in May of 2020 by S.C. circuit court judge Robin B. Stillwell – who credited Cureton with spending a little more than a year behind bars.

Later that same year, three new drug charges were leveled against Cureton – although each charge was subsequently dismissed.

In May of 2022, Cureton was back in hot water – accused of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and interfering with police. These charges could (and should) have landed him behind bars for decades. And if these weren’t enough, in December of 2022 – while all of those charges were pending – he was hit with yet another kidnapping charge in connection with a separate incident.

The following October, after spending less than a year behind bars, Cureton was sentenced to three years imprisonment by S.C. circuit court judge Edward W. Miller after he pleaded guilty to a pair of reduced charges – but he was back on the streets less than a year later.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Of interest? All of this leniency was doled out at a time when FITSNews was repeatedly banging the drum (see here, here, here, here and here) for tougher sentences and more stringent bonds for repeat violent offenders in South Carolina.

“I keep saying ‘enough is enough,’” I noted in 2022. “Yet the system keeps failing. And the fatal consequences keep accumulating. Seriously … how many more bodies will it take before someone stands up and does something?”

Well, guess what… they still haven’t done anything.

And the fatal consequences continue to accumulate.

That leads us to February of this year when Cureton was the focus of a massive manhunt by deputies of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). At the time of this manhunt – which drew extensive coverage from local and regional media at the time – Cureton was being sought on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. After being apprehended by GCSO deputies, he was charged with those crimes as well as resisting arrest.

Despite his litany of prior offenses – and the repeated leniency he was shown by multiple judges in response to them – Cureton was inexplicably granted a meager $12,500 surety bond, which he managed to post on March 7, 2025.

Based on his record, it’s honestly not at all surprising Cureton killed someone (and then himself)… it’s surprising he didn’t do it sooner.

“They failed her so bad,” one of Maraj’s mourners noted on social media.

A popular truism holds that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Another popular truism holds that when people show you who they are, believe them – and act accordingly. In South Carolina, violent criminals continue showing our “justice system” exactly who they are… yet far too many prosecutors and judges keep suspending disbelief and allowing them to terrorize our communities.

Again, that is not justice… that is crazy.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

