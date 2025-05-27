A Death Dismissed: Unanswered Questions Remain In Drowning Tied To Mica Miller Saga

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready… Newly released records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) have shed new light on an investigation into the September 2021 death of Chris Skinner — a well-known author and inspirational speaker who was paralyzed decades earlier in a drunk driving crash. Skinner’s death at a…

Newly released records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) have shed new light on an investigation into the September 2021 death of Chris Skinner — a well-known author and inspirational speaker who was paralyzed decades earlier in a drunk driving crash. Skinner’s death at a neighborhood pool on Labor Day 2021 began drawing renewed public attention following a 2024 affidavit from Alison Williams, ex-wife of embattled Myrtle Beach, South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller, that mentioned Skinner by name.

The purpose of Williams’ affidavit was to request a modification to the custody agreement governing the two minor children she had with Miller. It cited growing concerns about his behavior following the suspicious death of his wife, Mica Francis Miller, on April 27, 2024. Williams described Miller as “spiraling out of control” and asked the court to suspend his visitation rights — a request which was ultimately granted.

In the affidavit, Williams also referenced an extramarital relationship between John-Paul Miller and Suzie Skinner — the wife of Chris Skinner. These statements struck a chord, reinforcing concerns raised by Mica’s family about the breakdown of her marriage. But Williams’ words also sparked broader public interest — prompting new scrutiny into the circumstances of Chris Skinner’s death nearly three years earlier.

Here’s an excerpt from Williams’ affidavit…

“JP began spending time with his now paramour Suzie, who was the mother of one of the boys that plays on our son’s soccer team. JP began using our son to facilitate times he could spend with Suzie, which our children were well-aware of. Their friends talked about it, and it caused them a tremendous amount of embarrassment. When I learned JP. was exposing our children to yet another one of his adulterous affairs, I confronted JP and Suzie and told them not to let it happen again. JP called me the day Suzie’s husband died in an alleged drowning accident extremely upset and asking me to pray, which was incredibly bizarre. Based upon information and belief, just two weeks prior to this incident, Suzie’s husband had confronted JP and asked him to leave his wife and children alone. It is chilling to know that the spouses of both Suzie and JP are now dead, from tragic events.” –ALISON WILLIAMS

Miller remains under federal investigation – and this week sources revealed to FITSNews that federal resources are being used to analyze evidence related to Chris Skinner’s death.

A TRAGIC DEATH — OR SOMETHING MORE?

When Chris Skinner was pulled from a neighborhood pool in Myrtle Beach on Labor Day 2021, first responders treated his death as a tragic accident. Skinner, who was paralyzed and relied on a specialized motorized wheelchair, had entered the water alone. According to the initial police report, his wheelchair appeared to “suddenly accelerate” toward the pool. Without reviewing video footage or interviewing witnesses, deputy coroner Tamara Willard ruled the death accidental — and the case was quickly closed.

Those with lingering doubts chose to accept the explanation offered by Chris’ wife, Suzie Skinner — in part because there was no evidence at the time to suggest otherwise.

But what was once considered a closed case is now being reconsidered as a potential investigative failure. Several investigative protocols were overlooked. No autopsy was conducted. No photographs were taken of Chris in the pool. And key witnesses — including Suzie herself — were never formally questioned, despite her behavior at the scene raising red flags.

Suzie told officers her husband had a “do not resuscitate” order – but failed to produce any documentation. As an ambulance waited with Chris inside, she left the scene claiming she needed to retrieve the paperwork — only to return with conflicting accounts that contradicted both the police report and the coroner’s findings.

Now, newly available video evidence appears to show Skinner’s wheelchair being actively driven into the pool — a revelation which directly challenges the official conclusion that his death was accidental.

The MBPD investigation into Skinner’s death was reopened in December 2024 – and closed again in March 2025. During that time, detectives interviewed witnesses and added supplemental information to their initial report (.pdf). To date, the investigation by the Horry County coroner remains open. If a change is to be made to the death certificate, it would be the coroner who would be responsible for making such a change.

The newly released MBPD investigative materials — obtained by FITSNews in response to a FOIA request — included an updated investigative report, CAD notes, dash cam video, photos of the wheelchair, video extracts from the pool camera, eight audio recordings of witness interviews, and a text message turned over as evidence.

The details provided in the FOIA response answers some questions about the case, but bring to the surface even more unanswered questions.

WITNESS INTERVIEWS

Although the identities of the individuals in the police recordings have been redacted, it’s apparent that the eighth interview features Chris Skinner’s widow — Suzie Skinner.

Recorded on February 5, 2025, the interview begins with police reading Suzie her Miranda rights before asking her to recount the events surrounding her husband’s death in 2021. Notably absent from the conversation were any questions about the “do not resuscitate” order she cited at the scene, the details of Chris’ life insurance policy or other inconsistencies documented in the original police report.

Instead, Suzie spoke at length about Chris’ paralysis and daily routine, offering her reasoning for calling his death an accident. She floated a few theories — including the possibility that he fell asleep — and acknowledged that suicide couldn’t be ruled out. More disturbing scenarios were never raised or addressed by investigators during the interview.

“He went to the same spot in the pool every single day, if, if there was a person that could let him into the pool area. If not, he went on the outside of the gate, and he would sit there and he would play on his phone, or he would rest. That’s what he did every morning after he walked the dog. That morning, obviously, a neighbor led him into the pool, and so, yes, yes, I think he fell asleep or whatever. I don’t know. I haven’t seen the video, and that morning, when that detective’s asking me those questions or whatever, I haven’t seen the video. I have no idea, so yes, that’s my best guess, on that day, at that moment, that that’s what happened to my husband. I’m the one that lives with him. I’m the one that takes care of him, I’m the one that was there the night before. I’m the one that got him up that morning. I’m the one that gives him the medication, not these other people. I’m the one that lives with him. Yes, I know he’s sad. He’s been paralyzed for 21 years. Would you not be sad? But does that guarantee 100% that he killed himself? I have no idea. I am not a detective, and I was not in his mind that morning.” -Suzie Skinner in her February 5, 2025 interview with investigators from the Myrtle Beach Police Department

There are seven other audio recordings of witness interviews – each providing their own perspective and knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Chris’ death. The remaining interviews will be released by FITSNews at a later date.

THE SUPPLEMENTAL REPORTS AND WITNESS INTERVIEWS

The investigation into Chris Skinner’s death was formally reopened on December 4, 2024, according to supplemental police reports (.pdf). Believing Skinner’s death occurred as the result of suicide, his sister Tamra McDermott discussed the case with the coroner’s office and then the police department. She shared concerns over the conclusion that his death was “accidental.”

According to the report, McDermott “did not have information other than her brother was suicidal at the time of his death that would require his death investigation to be reopened by police.” Investigators informed her that only the coroner could reclassify the manner of death — and that police typically only reengage in cases involving suspected foul play, which, at the time, had not been determined.

No further action was taken at that time.

Then, on January 15, 2025, the case was revived when Myrtle Beach police leaders asked investigators to take another look. The coroner was briefed on the original investigation, and plans were made to speak with family members to better understand “the reasoning behind them wanting to change the status of death.”

Two days later, on January 17, 2025, police conducted interviews with a list of potential witnesses — a list spanning nine redacted lines in the report. Their identities remain undisclosed in the investigative notes.

“All statements provided were very similar and informed of us other insight into the incident,” the report noted.

In the days that followed, at least one potential witness failed to respond to a voicemail left by investigators.

On January 23, 2025, an unidentified witness told investigators she heard rumors about a suicide note but could not recall the source.

Finally, on February 5, 2025, police interviewed Suzie Skinner. According to the report, she told investigators “…she can’t say one way or another what (Chris’) intentions were that morning because she wasn’t with him.”

THE PHOTO AND VIDEO EVIDENCE

In addition to case files and audio interviews, MBPD also provided dashcam footage from the moment its officers arrived on the scene. Likewise, computer aided dispatch (CAD) notes documented the arrival and activity of each responder at the scene. The dash cam timestamps are significantly off. The dash cam is four hours ahead of the actual timeline. The pool footage shows Chris entering the pool at 7:56 a.m. EDT and emergency responders arriving about an hour later. The dash cam arrival on scene is displayed as 12:59 a.m. EDT – the CAD notes documenting actual time shows arrival on scene occurred at 8:59 a.m. EDT.

Some of the most confounding evidence, which has recently become fodder for conspiracy theories, comes in the form of video extracts that appear to show a man at the pool gate taking video or photos with his phone as Chris and his wheelchair are lifted out of the pool by emergency responders. If this man was on official business – with the police or first responders – the video or photos taken have not made their way into the investigative file.

There are no photos of Chris in the investigative file as released to FITSNews – only photos of his wheelchair.

The wheelchair photographed by MBPD is not the TracFab all-terrain wheelchair discussed in earlier reports. The wheelchair pulled from the pool is a Permobile standing wheelchair. This wheelchair was also purchased as the result of a GoFundMe fundraiser with more than 340 individual contributors who raised more than $33,000 .

It weighs 330 pounds according to the manufacturer’s specifications and can be operated by means of remote — or via bluetooth with an app on a phone.

A portion of a text message turned over to police as evidence in the case seems to question the timing of Skinners’ death. However, the date of the message and its context is unclear — as are the sender or receiver.

The singularity of the text message may be important because sources close to the investigation tell FITSNews this is one of many text messages that were turned over to the coroner’s office as evidence. It is unknown why they were not included in the investigative files provided to this news outlet.

RESPONSE FROM THE FAMILY OF CHRIS SKINNER

The following statement was provided by Tamra McDermott, Chris Skinner’s sister, who has been representing her family in encouraging authorities to take a closer look at the facts of the case. When she initiated a conversation with the Horry County Coroner’s office, she was informed that the process of reopening the investigation was already underway, McDermott recently shared with FITSNews. Most recently, the coroner’s office told her that evidence related to the investigation is being analyzed by the FBI.

“It has come to our attention via FITSNews that the Myrtle Beach Police Department has publicly released witness audio recordings from interviews conducted in January 2025, related to the ongoing investigation into the death of Chris Skinner. Our family remains disappointed by the handling of this case. We are especially concerned by the inconsistencies and lack of alignment between the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Horry County Coroner’s Office. However, as of Thursday, May 22, 2025, the publicly elected Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the investigation is still active, and that evidence is being sent to FBI Quantico for analysis. This confirmation has been documented. We want to highlight that the interviews released represent only the beginning. Since the initial interviews occurred, new witnesses have come forward, leading to an area of exploration not captured in the initial audio recordings. Additionally, follow-up statements have been made based on the additional information provided. As the public listens to these initial recordings, we encourage listeners to look deeper than the discussion of the manner of death alone or any decline in mental health. While an accurate determination of death is vital, the more important question is: how did someone known for his strength, resilience, and commitment to motivating others reach such a tragic point? What factors and influences contributed to that outcome? It is also important for listeners to thoughtfully evaluate the interview process, including the nature of the questions, the absence of key inquiries, and any indications of bias or procedural impropriety. For us, hearing the interview from someone once viewed as family, Suzie Skinner, was revealing. The misinformation and falsehoods she shared are inexcusable. The ongoing blame-shifting and deflection have become increasingly tiresome. We will allow her conduct and performance to stand on its own. To conclude, my mother and I will be speaking together live on Tuesday, May 27th at 7:30 PM EST on the Assure Impact YouTube Channel. Our event, The Heart Behind the Headlines, will offer essential context and insight into the purpose of the Justice for Chris Skinner movement. We invite you to join us in truth and awareness.”

THE INVESTIGATIVE FILE

FITSNews is making the investigative file available to our audience. You can review its contents below. Suzie Skinner’s interview is available here. The remaining witness interviews will be made available this week on FITSNews’ YouTube channel — please like and subscribe to the channel to receive alerts regarding their release.

(MBPD)

