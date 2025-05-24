Murdaugh Retrial, Scott Spivey Shooting, Etc. – Week In Review 5/24/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It was another huge week at FITSNews as our team of reporters traveled across the state chasing stories – some of which you heard or read about, but many others which are still in the works. The biggest story, though, was the ongoing fallout from last week’s major developments in the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga.

We were honored to have the opportunity to discuss those developments with Valerie Bauerlein – reporter from The Wall Street Journal and author of ‘The Devil At His Elbow,’ the definitive take on the Murdaugh saga. Bauerlein also discussed her ongoing reporting on another South Carolina case which is beginning to attract national attention – the 2023 shooting of North Carolina insurance adjuster Scott Spivey.

Stay tuned for Will Folks‘ full interview with Bauerlein to drop early next week…

In our second segment, our research director Jenn Wood detailed some explosive new recordings that she and researcher Callie Lyons obtained from the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) related to its investigation of another suspicious death tied to the story surrounding Mica Francis Miller.

Finally, Dylan Nolan and I unpacked a bombshell deposition tied the unfolding (some might say unraveling) drama surrounding U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace.

We also gave an update on the emergence of Lowcountry businessman Rom Reddy as a force in Palmetto politics…

Our show was so jam-packed we didn’t even get to arguably the biggest law enforcement story of the year in South Carolina – the resignation from office of embattled former Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright. Our Andy Fancher has been driving coverage of Wright’s dramatic fall from grace for weeks… so be on the lookout for extensive follow-up from our media outlet in the days and weeks to come.

As always, thanks to everyone who watched this week's program.

