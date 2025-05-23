South Carolina Upstate Solicitor Walt Wilkins Resigning

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The top prosecutor for South Carolina’s most populous county is stepping down from his role, sources familiar with his decision have confirmed to FITSNews.

S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins – who recently secured a conviction in the high-profile ‘Rose Petal Murder‘ case – is reportedly resigning his post effective the first week of June 2025. According to sources familiar with his decision, Wilkins is planning to enter private practice.

Wilkins, 51, has already enjoyed a long and distinguished prosecutorial career. In 2005, he was tapped to lead the U.S. attorney’s office in Greenville, S.C. and three years later he was appointed by former president George W. Bush as the Palmetto State’s top federal prosecutor.

In 2010, Wilkins won election as S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor – handling all state prosecutions in Greenville and Pickens counties. He was reelected to that post in 2014, 2018 and 2022 – and has generally received high marks for his performance over the past sixteen years.

Sources familiar with the situation say Wilkins has urged S.C. governor Henry McMaster to appoint his top deputy – Andrew Culbreath – to serve as his interim replacement. However, we’ve also heard reports McMaster was considering installing his son, Columbia attorney Henry D. McMaster Jr., in the hopes of giving him much needed prosecutorial experience ahead of an anticipated run for attorney general in 2026.

McMaster Jr. would have to establish residency in either Greenville or Pickens county prior to being appointed, however, as state law requires the solicitor to be a resident of the circuit.

Another name being advanced for Wilkins’ post is Cindy Crick – a prominent Upstate defense attorney who previously spent eight years as an assistant solicitor in the S.C. seventh judicial circuit (which includes neighboring Spartanburg and Cherokee counties).

Several other names are likely to be touted in the coming days…

While state law (S.C. Code § 1-7-390) is crystal clear on governor McMaster’s authority to appoint Wilkins’ replacement (with the advice and consent of the S.C. Senate), there is some confusion as to the duration of that designation.

After all, state law (S.C. Code § 7-13-190) mandates a special election be held for partisan political offices in the Palmetto State – presumably including the solicitor’s office.

In 2003, S.C. solicitor general Bob Cook issued an opinion in consultation with former S.C. State Election Commission (SCSEC) director Marci Andino regarding these ostensibly conflicting statutes, concluding the special election section of the code “would not apply” to solicitors.

“The governor’s appointee would complete the balance of the four-year term,” Cook wrote in the opinion.

In other words, governor McMaster’s pick would hold this office until January of 2027.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience advised of any new developments related to the timing of Wilkins’ resignation and McMaster’s appointment of his successor.

