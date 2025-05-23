BREAKING: Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright Resigns

The dramatic development comes amid mounting scrutiny over Wright’s conduct in office and the broader investigation allegedly surrounding his administration.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright — one of the longest-serving sheriff in the Upstate South Carolina county’s history — has resigned, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to FITSNews Friday morning. The dramatic development comes amid mounting scrutiny over Wright’s conduct in office and the broader investigation allegedly surrounding his administration.

According to several sources familiar with the situation, Wright surrendered his badge and service weapon earlier Friday morning at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), signaling what appears to be the end of a law enforcement career that spanned more than two decades.

The news of Wright’s resignation came moments after FITSNews reported that he had “cleaned out his office” late Thursday evening and left his county-issued 2024 Ford King Ranch pickup truck in what was described as an “unusual location.” Calls to the sheriff’s personal and official phone numbers were not returned, going straight to voicemail.

This morning’s confirmation puts to rest days of speculation about Wright’s future following an abrupt leave of absence. On Sunday, FITSNews revealed that Wright had reemerged at a service at Rejoice Lutheran Church — wearing his badge and sidearm as he moved through the congregation.

Wright’s resignation marks the latest — and most significant — fallout from a rapidly expanding investigation within the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past month, the scandal has widened to include members of Wright’s inner circle, including longtime SCSO chaplain, Amos Durham, who abruptly resigned earlier this month as news swirled around the investigations’ focus on a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) account referred to by the department as the “Chaplain Benevolence Fund”.

In addition to the criminal investigation, the public’s patience with Wright has grown increasingly thin amid a string of controversies and lawsuits. As previously reported, the sheriff is also facing multiple civil suits alleging political retaliation and malicious prosecution.

FITSNews has submitted multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to Spartanburg County for internal communications, personnel records, and financial disclosures related to the sheriff’s office. We will continue to provide updates as those records — and the investigation — unfold.

For now, Wright’s sudden departure punctuates a stunning fall from grace for one of the most powerful law enforcement figures in South Carolina.

Stay tuned to FITSNews as we dig deeper into the unraveling of the Wright administration — and the systemic dysfunction it may have concealed.

