S.C. Governor Rivals Face Off On Floor Of U.S. House

Two members of the United States congress who are eyeing South Carolina governor’s mansion briefly faced off on the floor of the U.S. House on Thursday morning (May 22, 2025).

The Palmetto State’s first district congresswoman – Nancy Mace – reportedly approached fifth district representative Ralph Norman about reports he was planning to enter the governor’s race in the coming weeks. Mace reportedly asked Norman whether he was going run for the office – which she has made it abundantly clear she intends to seek.

“Yeah,” Norman responded, according to a source who overheard the chat.

“You know I will have the Club, right?” Mace reportedly told her colleague, referencing a rumored endorsement from the national Club for Growth – a pro-free market group which has been active in Palmetto politics of late.

“Yeah,” Norman is said to have responded.

“You know it’s gonna cost around $8 million, right?” Mace reportedly asked.

“Oh yeah,” Norman is said to have responded.

As FITSNews has previously reported, Norman has more than enough of his own money to self-fund a campaign. Will he part with it, though? That remains to be seen.

At this point in the conversation – which reportedly took place just before a key procedural vote on president Donald Trump‘s “One Big Beautiful Act” – Mace is said to have offered up a line often used by former S.C. governor Nikki Haley during her successful bid for the Palmetto State’s chief executive post.

“May the best woman win!” she told Norman, according to our sources.

Neither Mace nor Norman were immediately available to confirm the conversation, but the sources who relayed it to us all described it as “friendly.” Based on the way the campaign is currently going, though, Norman should probably not expect it to stay that way for long.

In addition to Mace and Norman, four-term S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson and lieutenant governor Pamela Evette are viewed as the early frontrunners in this content.

