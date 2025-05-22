Lauren Taylor Interview: Becky Hill Arrest, Murdaugh Appeal, Diddy Trial

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

FITSNews sat down with prominent Palmetto State attorney Lauren Taylor of the Lauren Taylor Law firm to get her insights on the impending arrest of former Colleton County, South Carolina clerk of court, Becky Hill – and several other still-unfolding legal sagas.

Hill oversaw the murder trial of now-convicted killer Alex Murdaugh in 2023 and has since been accused by Murdaugh’s attorneys of tampering with the jury that found the confessed fraudster guilty of murdering his wife and younger son.

Hill is currently facing four charges – although none of them are related to the documented jury tampering she engaged in during Murdaugh’s internationally watched double homicide trial in early 2023.

“If you’re the state and you’re arguing to the Supreme Court that this was a fair trial – this was harmless contact, there’s absolutely no need to put the state and the taxpayers through the need to retry this case,” Taylor said when asked why she believed prosecutors elected not to charge Hill for conduct explicitly tied to Murdaugh’s trial.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Taylor has also been closely following the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering brought by federal prosecutors in New York.

“Diddy has been charged with several crimes, one of which is sex trafficking, one of which is the transportation of a person with hopes to commit prostitution – which sounds a lot like sex trafficking – he’s also been charged with racketeering,” Taylor said, noting that “racketeering carries up to a life sentence, potentially, and then each of those other charges can carry up to 15 years.”

Taylor called the testimony of Combs’ former girlfriend Cassie Ventura “nauseating and gut wrenching.”

Ventura testified Combs forced her to perform sex acts with prostitutes during multi-day “freak-off” parties.

Taylor noted efforts by Combs’ counsel to paint the situation as a domestic dispute, something prosecutors contested via the introduction of videos taken at the infamous parties. Taylor hypothesized that government lawyers introduced the explicit films to illustrate elements of the the trafficking charge – including Ventura’s status as a minor when she met Combs – and the alleged use of drugs on unknowing individuals to coerce them into sex acts they otherwise would have not participated in.

“Once that’s all shown to the jury, the jury, I think they’re going to really have a much more complete picture of this was not something that took place between just one couple,” Taylor said.

***

***

Taylor, a self professed “true crime nerd,” promised to continue tracking Diddy’s legal travails – and to continue to share her insights with FITSNews audience.

She also said she would be rejoining us whenever there were new developments in the Murdaugh case – particularly as the convicted killer’s appeal moves forward.

Watch the full interview here …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

