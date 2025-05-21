South Carolina Governor’s Race: Ralph Norman Leaning In

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

U.S. congressman Ralph Norman is leaning toward entering the 2026 South Carolina governor’s race, multiple sources familiar with his thinking have confirmed to FITSNews.

In fact, an announcement of his official entry into the contest could come as early as next month… potentially making him the first formally declared candidate to succeed status quo governor Henry McMaster.

Norman, 71, of Rock Hill, S.C. has represented the Palmetto State’s fifth congressional district in Washington, D.C. since June 20, 2017 – when he narrowly won a special election to fill the seat vacated by former White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney. He’s been reelected four times since then – facing only token Democrat opposition along the way.

Norman is one of four top tier contenders for this office – joining first district congresswoman Nancy Mace, four-term attorney general Alan Wilson and lieutenant governor Pamela Evette.

Does Norman have a chance?

In recent years, the wealthy real estate developer – who once considered mounting a challenge to fiscally liberal U.S. senator Lindsey Graham – has affiliated himself with the Freedom Caucus at both the national and state levels. That affiliation could potentially work to his benefit with GOP primary voters in the Palmetto State – who embraced the caucus’ slate at the state level during the 2024 election cycle.

Norman also has extensive personal wealth… although it remains to be seen to what extent the notoriously frugal businessman might open the saddlebags in support of his own candidacy.

Cutting against Norman? He has repeatedly drawn the ire of U.S. president Donald Trump – including just this week via his opposition to the Trump-backed ‘Big, Beautiful Bill.’ Given Trump’s God-like status amongst South Carolina Republicans, expect this to create headwinds for Norman – who endorsed former S.C. governor Nikki Haley in her 2024 presidential bid.

Norman’s expected entry into the race could also conceivably crowd out another favorite of the fiscally conservative wing of the South Carolina GOP – Upstate businessman John Warren.

“Warren and Norman are two guys who occupy the same lane,” one veteran Palmetto politico recently told our Mark Powell. “They each appeal to the GOP’s right flank, the folks who are serious about cutting spending, shrinking government, and expanding personal freedom. But if Warren and Norman wind up duking it out with one another, and if it turns into a nasty slugfest, that would carry the possibility of creating a path for a Nancy Mace or an Alan Wilson to overtake them.”

FITSNews previewed Norman’s prospective candidacy last month – and Warren’s just last week.

Count on us to keep our audience apprised of any new developments as this field begins to coalesce.

