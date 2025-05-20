Patrick Bryant Statement: Nancy Mace’s Former Fiancée Responds

“My mistake was loving and trusting someone who later weaponized our relationship.”

South Carolina first district congresswoman Nancy Mace leveled fresh allegations against her former fiancée, Charleston, S.C. entrepreneur Patrick Bryant, during prepared remarks before the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Tuesday (May 20, 2025).

FITSNews published Mace’s testimony in its entirety here.

Here is Bryant’s response in its entirety…

I categorically deny the false and outrageous claims made by Nancy Mace. I have never raped anyone. I have never hidden cameras. I have never harmed any woman. These accusations are not just false—they are malicious and deeply personal. My mistake was loving and trusting someone who later weaponized our relationship. Nancy Mace made these claims only while standing in Congress, purportedly shielded by legal immunity. If she believed them to be true and there was evidence to support her accusations, she would say them outside the chamber—away from her public role and protections and pursue them through proper legal channels. She has not done so, because she cannot. Multiple witnesses have provided statements and testified under oath, directly contradicting her claims and story. And worse, in doing this, she is interfering with an ongoing SLED investigation, in which I have fully cooperated. This isn’t advocacy. It’s an abuse and exploitation of her political position for the sole purpose of promoting herself politically. Her allegations are absolutely baseless. And, I will, at the right time, do whatever is necessary and appropriate to clear my name, to prove my integrity, and to restore my reputation in the community. – PATRICK BRYANT

As always, count on FITSNews to provide our audience with full and unedited perspectives from all of those who are featured on our pages – in keeping with our longstanding open microphone policy.

