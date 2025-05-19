Reparations Drama: S.C. Lawmaker Blasts Maryland Governor

“If the South Carolina Democratic Party truly stands with the Black community… then disinviting Governor Moore is the right course.”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A veteran South Carolina Democrat is calling on his party to rescind an invitation to the governor of Maryland to appear at a prominent Palmetto State event later this month.

Wes Moore, 46, of Takoma Park, Maryland, is currently serving his first term as governor of the Old Line State – and is the state’s first black governor. Earlier this week, however, Moore surprised many of his progressive supporters by vetoing legislation which would have established a study committee to recommend reparation payments for slavery and racial discrimination.

“I will always protect and defend the full history of African Americans in our state and country,” Moore wrote in his veto letter (.pdf). “But in light of the many important studies that have taken place on this issue over nearly three decades, now is the time to focus on the work itself: Narrowing the racial wealth gap, expanding homeownership, uplifting entrepreneurs of color, and closing the foundational disparities that lead to inequality — from food insecurity to education.”

Moore added he believed Maryland had made significant progress in elevating blacks to positions of leadership – including U.S. Senate, governor, treasurer and speaker of the House.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“We have moved in partnership with leaders across the state to uplift Black families and address racial disparities in our communities (emphasis original),” Moore wrote. “That is the context in which I’ve made this difficult decision. Because while I appreciate the work that went into this legislation, I strongly believe now is not the time for another study. Now is the time for continued action that delivers results for the people we serve.”

Moore’s decision drew a sharp rebuke from South Carolina state representative John King – a Democrat from Rock Hill, S.C. In a letter sent to Christale Spain, chair of the S.C. Democratic Party (SCDP), King urged the party to rescind an invitation to Moore to speak at this month’s Blue Palmetto Dinner – scheduled for May 30, 2025 at the Moore Building on the Palmetto State Fairgrounds.

“As Democrats, we often speak of progress, equity, and standing boldly on the right side of history,” King wrote. “But when our actions contradict our values, it is our duty to hold each other accountable — no matter the title, the office, or the popularity of the individual.”

According to King, Moore’s veto of the reparations study committee bill was “a painful dismissal of the ongoing struggle for justice that Black Americans continue to face across this country (emphasis original).”

“It was a rejection of the very acknowledgment that the wounds of slavery still bleed into the lives of our people today,” King continued. “We cannot, in good conscience, elevate voices that silence or stall progress on issues as foundational and urgent as reparations. We must make it clear that symbolism without substance is no longer acceptable. Representation means nothing if it does not come with a commitment to repair the harms inflicted by systemic racism and slavery.”

***

RELATED | DEMS TOP GUBERNATORIAL PROSPECT ARRESTED

***

King added that he stood in “full solidarity” with Maryland’s Black Caucus, which made passage of the reparations bill one of its top 2025 legislative priorities.

“Their leadership represents the moral clarity and political courage we so desperately need in this moment,” King wrote, referring to the caucus.

Two days after Moore sent his veto letter, South Carolina Democrats issued a statement praising Moore and touting his appearance at the dinner – which is considered a plum speaking slot for prospective 2028 Democratic presidential contenders.

“Wes Moore made history, and now he’s making moves,” SCDP’s statement noted. “From tackling child poverty to expanding opportunity, he’s showing what bold, progressive leadership looks like. We’re honored to host him at this year’s Blue Palmetto Dinner.”

South Carolina is a pivotal early voting state – for Democrats and Republicans. In 2020, it saved former president Joe Biden‘s bacon – and paved his eventual path to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. After disastrous showings in Iowa and New Hampshire that year, the Palmetto State brought Biden’s moribund campaign roaring back to life. His ‘First in the South’ victory catapulted him to a huge Super Tuesday victory – and to the Democratic nomination.

Biden rewarded South Carolina with “First in the Nation” primary status – which led to his subsequent anointing as the Democrat nominee in 2024. Obviously, that nomination was forfeited months later when Biden’s cognitive issues became painfully apparent.

Count on FITSNews to keep tabs on this developing situation and the rift it threatens to expose among Democrats in the Palmetto State… and beyond.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

