Nancy Mace Pushes Judicial Reform In South Carolina

South Carolina first district congresswoman Nancy Mace seems intent on making long-overdue judicial reform a centerpiece of her prospective candidacy for governor of the Palmetto State in 2026.

And while Mace has yet to officially announce her gubernatorial bid – let alone start staking out specific policy points – she’s made it abundantly clear she’s gunning for the status quo.

“You want justice in South Carolina?” Mace wrote on X. “Start by cutting the General Assembly’s puppet strings on judges.”

Mace has previously called out the Palmetto State’s incestuous judicial corruption, but this is the first time she’s started substantively leaning into the ongoing debate over judicial selection reform.

As FITSNews has frequently noted, South Carolina is one of only two states in America in which powerful lawyer-legislators control the selection of judges via legislative election. Actually, it’s worse than that – a legislatively controlled panel screens judicial nominees ahead of time, effectively rigging these races before they begin.

South Carolina’s current judicial selection process requires those applying for judgeships to submit their resumes to the 10-member Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC), a legislatively controlled panel. The S.C. Senate appoints five commission members to this body; the S.C. House of Representatives picks the other five.

The panel then “screens” these candidates – a notoriously corruptible process which allows powerful lawyer-legislators to manipulate the field of candidates to ensure the eventual election of their preferred selections.

Minor changes to this process were approved last year, but reformers at the S.C. State House – led by representative Joe White of Newberry, S.C. – are pushing for more substantive changes. Even status quo governor Henry McMaster chided lawmakers last year for failing to accomplish meaningful reform.

“I have made clear that my preference for the federal model of executive appointment with legislative confirmation,” the governor said last spring. “I recognize, however, that two-thirds of the General Assembly’s members – the threshold necessary for a constitutional amendment – appear unwilling to relinquish its exclusive authority to elect judges.”

They remain unwilling to relinquish this exclusive authority, sadly.

No meaningful judicial selection reform was proposed during the legislative session which ended earlier this month – although a bill was belatedly introduced which would limit the ability of retired judges to continue serving without being re-screened. Mace’s top prospective gubernatorial rival – four-term attorney general Alan Wilson – has embraced restrictions on the continued service of retired judges.

FITSNews has consistently championed judicial reform which incorporates gubernatorial nomination, legislative advice and consent and public accountability – a hybrid model, in other words. In fact, we’ve been calling for the General Assembly’s puppet strings on judges to be cut for years.

“”The most immediate and critical need is to make sure this power is permanently removed from the hands of politicians at the S.C. State House as soon as possible,” I wrote back in September 2021. “Lawmakers have abused this authority for their own selfish ends for far too long. Enough is enough.”

