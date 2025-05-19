Corridor Of Shame: Lowcountry Foundation Opens New Education Center

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A foundation dedicated to improving academic and economic outcomes in rural Clarendon County, South Carolina is celebrating the opening of a new academic center in the heart of the Palmetto State’s “Corridor of Shame.”

The Briggs DeLaine Pearson Foundation – which exists to “facilitate the educational, social and physical well-being of under-resourced children and families” in Clarendon County – invited the public to attend an open house at its new 4,000-square foot facility this coming Saturday (May 24, 2025) between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. EDT.

“The center will provide after-school mentoring, homework help, vocational opportunities, counseling and nutritious meals for students of all ages,” a release from the foundation noted.

Those objectives are in keeping the foundation’s overall mission to “mentor, teach and feed new generations of students.”

Located at 9355 Alex Harvin Highway – next to the Dr. Rose H. Wilder Elementary and Scotts Branch High School – the facility aims to assist students in the region, the vast majority of whom are black, impoverished and underperforming academically. Students and Scotts Branch rank 40% proficient in mathematics and 63% proficient in reading, according to the foundation.

“There is potential in every student,” said Marguirite DeLaine, a retired South Carolina school teacher and the chair of the foundation board. “Our faith and possibilities keep us going. They always have. We have a tradition of rolling up of our sleeves, addressing education ourselves, instead of throwing up our hands.”

According to DeLaine, the “Corridor of Shame” continues to struggle but – in her words – “hope reigns.”

“Meaningful change is underway,” DeLaine noted, citing the foundation’s board of educators, professionals, attorneys and physicians – a group which includes many individuals who “were raised in rural Clarendon County and benefitted from strong families and mentors.”

“We are the pebble thrown into a pond,” she said. “The ripples of this work will spread in all directions.”

