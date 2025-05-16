Democrats’ Top 2026 Gubernatorial Prospect Arrested In Charleston

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

One of the Democrat party’s top 2026 prospects for governor of South Carolina has been arrested in Charleston and charged with disorderly conduct.

Attorney Mullins McLeod – one of the Palmetto State’s most prominent lawyers – was arrested by officers of the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and booked shortly before 1:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday (May 15, 2025). As of this publication, he remains incarcerated at the Charleston County Detention Center.

Details related to the circumstances which led to McLeod’s arrest have not yet been released, but FITSNews has reached out to the city for more information.

McLeod is scheduled to appear in court on June 12, 2025 to answer to the charge filed against him.

McLeod, 53, of Charleston, ran for governor in 2010 but withdrew from the Democrat primary that year and endorsed the party’s eventual nominee, then-state senator Vincent Sheheen.

This is a breaking news story… stay tuned for updates.

