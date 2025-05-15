South Carolina Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Nancy Mace

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A South Carolina trans activist who threatened to kill U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace has been arrested by state authorities, sources familiar with the status of the investigation confirmed to FITSNews.

Samuel Theodore Cain of Greenville, S.C. was arrested by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and charged with threatening the life of a public official.

Details of Cain’s arrest were not immediately available, although the statewide law enforcement agency was reportedly preparing a release in connection with the arrest.

Cain, who goes by the alias “Roxie,” posted several weeks ago that he was “going to assassinate representative Nancy Mace with a gun” – insisting he was “being 100% dead ass,” i.e. serious.

News of Cain’s arrest was first reported by The Post Millennial. According to Andy Ngo, a senior editor at the publication, Cain was interviewed by federal investigators last month but no charges were filed.

Cain reportedly told the feds he “didn’t mean it” – referring to the death threat against Mace.

***

Samuel Theodore Cain

***

Cain isn’t the first trans activist to wish violence upon Mace. According to Ngo, 24-year-old Venus Andromeda Boyle of Lakeside, California posted a video last fall in which he threatened to bash Mace’s head into the bathroom floor.

The threat came as Mace was launching her “Hold the Line” campaign to keep biological men out of women’s restrooms.

“I hope that one day I do find you in that women’s bathroom, and I grab you by your ratty looking f*cking hair and drag your face down to the floor while I repeatedly bash it in until the blood’s everywhere and you’re dead,” Boyle said in the video.

“Prepare to die, Rep. Nancy Mace,” Boyle noted in another post – posting the image of a knife next to a picture of the congresswoman.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

