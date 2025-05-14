Murdaugh Saga: Disgraced Former Clerk Of Court Arrested

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As exclusively reported by FITSNews, disgraced former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill – whose office oversaw the six-week double murder trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh – was arrested on Wednesday morning (May 14, 2025).

Hill, 57, of Walterboro, S.C. surrendered herself to agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) at approximately 7:30 a.m. EDT. She was subsequently booked into the Colleton County detention center – the same facility which held Murdaugh during his internationally watched trial in early 2023.

As of this publication, Hill is facing an obstruction of justice charge and two misconduct in office charges in Colleton County. It is not immediately clear whether those charges relate to the Murdaugh trial or unrelated investigations or allegations into Hill.

Hill has been scheduled to make an initial appearance in Colleton County on those charges in two months – on Friday, July 18, 2025.

As previously noted, Hill has been the focus of multiple ethics and criminal inquiries in the aftermath of the Murdaugh trial – which continues to expose all manner of institutional corruption within the Palmetto State.

Becky Hill (Colleton County Detention Center)

Additional charges – including a rumored perjury rap tied to the Murdaugh case – are expected to be filed in Richland County later today. In fact, a hold was placed on Hill by SLED as she was booked into the detention center in Colleton – indicating she is likely to be transported to Richland County to face additional charges.

Will Hill be charged for tampering with Murdaugh’s jury?

Or worse, helping conspire to rig the jury?

That remains to be seen…

SLED public information director Renée Wunderlich has yet to comment on Hill’s arrest, however sources close to the investigation have indicated the agency will be providing an update at some point on the various charges she is facing.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

