Counterclaims And Countersuits: The Latest Legal Drama Surrounding John-Paul Miller

One of the alleged sexual assault victims of embattled South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller has submitted a blistering countersuit in response to his claim that she defamed him in filing her original civil action two months ago.

Miller’s anonymous accuser, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 2, filed a countersuit (.pdf) against the beleaguered preacher this week contending he failed to provide “sufficient factual detail to support the claims of defamation, slander and libel.”

“A claim for defamation, libel or slander requires a party to plead the alleged defamatory, libelous or slanderous statements with specificity,” the countersuit noted.

The filing is the latest development in the legal storm mounting against Miller, the founder of Solid Rock Church and estranged husband of the late Mica Francis Miller.

MIca Francis Miller died under suspicious circumstances on April 27, 2024 in a remote area of North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park just two days after serving her estranged husband with divorce papers.

Miller, who bizarrely announced the death of his wife from his pulpit in April 2024, stands accused of the sexual, psychological and spiritual abuse of Jane Doe 2. According to her original complaint, the abuses occurred when Miller was a teacher at Cathedral Hall Academy — a private school run by his father, Reginald Wayne Miller. The elder Miller, also a pastor, is named as a defendant in the lawsuit – along with the religious organizations founded by him and his son: Solid Rock Ministries, Cathedral Baptist Church, Cathedral Bible College, Cathedral Hall Academy and All Nations Bible College.

Miller and these defendants are the focus of a similar lawsuit filed in February by another anonymous accuser.

Miller’s answer to Jane Doe 2’s lawsuit – filed April 29, 2025 — claimed he had never met his accuser. Without going into specifics or addressing the allegations in her suit, Miller’s reply (.pdf) accused her of defamation and asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit and award him damages.

In her latest filing, Doe accused the Myrtle Beach pastor of abusing the legal system in an attempt to silence her. It asked the court to dismiss Miller’s defamation countersuit outright – referring to it as a tool of coercion.

“Miller committed willful acts by initiating these counterclaims, knowing them to be groundless, to gain an illegitimate collateral advantage—namely, silencing plaintiff,” stated the filing for Jane Doe 2.

Specifically, the pleading accused the pastor of acting with an “ulterior purpose, specifically to intimidate, harass, and coerce (Doe) into abandoning her legitimate claims of sexual assault, thereby suppressing truthful allegations regarding Defendant Miller’s misconduct.”

As a result, Doe is countersuing Miller for abuse of process, alleging he is attempting to weaponize the courts to suppress credible allegations of abuse and protect his own financial and reputational interests.

“Defendant Miller knew the truthfulness of plaintiff’s statements and, consequently, knew his counterclaims… lacked legal merit, given truth is an absolute defense,” the filing stated.

As part of his ongoing investigations into Miller, independent content creator Robbie Harvey obtained some of John-Paul Miller’s text messages – and at least one of them could be read as supporting facts presented in the Jane Doe lawsuits. In it, Miller claimed to have dated 14 and 15 year old girls when he was 18 or 19 years of age.

According to Doe, she was groped by John-Paul MIller when she was 14 – and at the age of 16 she was told she was a “servant of Satan” destined to be “raped by demons” as the elder Miller sought to punish her for bringing a Harry Potter book to class.

Jane Doe 2 is asking the court to dismiss Miller’s counterclaim with prejudice, award her attorney’s fees and let a jury determine damages for the harm caused by what her attorneys insisted was a bad-faith legal attack.

