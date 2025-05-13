Donald Trump Rips Neocons In Saudi Speech

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

U.S. president Donald Trump blasted decades of failed American interventionism in a speech to the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this week – signaling a departure from the approach of the previous administration (and many warmongers in his own party).

Trump’s speech on Tuesday (May 13, 2025) excoriated failed neoconservative “nation building” policies and instead promoted peace through “deal-making.”

“Before our eyes, a new generation of leaders is transcending the ancient conflicts and tired divisions of the past, and forging a future where the Middle East is defined by commerce, not chaos; where it exports technology, not terrorism; and where people of different nations, religions and creeds are building cities together — not bombing each other out of existence,” Trump said.

Who deserves credit for this “modern and rising Middle East?” According to Trump, not the American neocon movement – which features U.S. senator Lindsey Graham and former governor Nikki Haley among its luminaries.

“This great transformation has not come from Western interventionists … giving you lectures on how to live or how to govern your own affairs,” Trump continued. “No, the gleaming marvels of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called ‘nation-builders,’ ‘neo-cons,’ or ‘liberal non-profits,’ like those who spent trillions failing to develop Kabul and Baghdad, so many other cities. Instead, the birth of a modern Middle East has been brought about by the people of the region themselves … developing your own sovereign countries, pursuing your own unique visions and charting your own destinies.”

According to Trump, “in the end, the so-called ‘nation-builders’ wrecked far more nations than they built — and the interventionists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves.”

Digging even deeper into this theme, Trump outlined the philosophical underpinning of his foreign policy philosophy – the need for presidents to put American interests ahead of altruistic imperialism.

“In recent years, far too many American presidents have been afflicted with the notion that it’s our job to look into the souls of foreign leaders and use U.S. policy to dispense justice for their sins,” he said. “I believe it is God’s job to sit in judgement — my job (is) to defend America and to promote the fundamental interests of stability, prosperity, and peace.”

Trump’s comments echoed those made in a column published this week by former congressmen and staunch anti-imperialist, Ron Paul. In his column, Paul assailed America’s warmongers and their “mentor,” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Decades of U.S. interventionism, from at least the 2003 Iraq war, have not produced the peaceful transformation of the region, as promised by the neocons and their mentor, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” Paul wrote. “Ties forged by trade and friendship produce peace and prosperity and are far preferable to endless neocon war cries.”

That is clearly the direction in which Trump is moving…

Among the leaders hailed by Trump was his host, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. The 39-year-old leader rolled out the red (well, lavender) carpet for the American president upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport. In an unexpected break with protocol, bin Salman personally walked the length of the tarmac to greet Trump the moment he disembarked from Air Force One.

In addition to a fighter escort en route to Riyadh, Saudi guards perched atop Arabian horses accompanied Trump’s limousine on its way to the investment forum – holding American and Saudi flags aloft to flutter in the breeze.

“He’s an incredible man,” Trump said of bin Salman. “Critics doubted it was possible, what you’ve done, but over the past eight years, Saudi Arabia has proved the critics totally wrong.”

Getting down to business, Trump announced commitments from Saudi Arabia to invest $600 billion in the United States, “building economic ties that will endure for generations to come.”

“The deals celebrated today are historic and transformative for both countries and represent a new golden era of partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia,” a statement from the White House noted.

Trump also announced what he described as “the largest defense sales agreement in history” – a $142 billion package which will provide “Saudi Arabia with state-of-the-art war-fighting equipment and services from over a dozen U.S. defense firms.”

Trump’s address also touched on Iran – a country which he deemed the “most destructive force” in the Middle East.

“In the case of Iran, I have never believed in having permanent enemies,” Trump said. “I am different than a lot of people think. I don’t like permanent enemies. Sometimes you need enemies to do the job, and you have to do it right. Enemies get you motivated.”

“I want to make a deal with Iran,” Trump added. “I can make a deal with Iran. I’ll be very happy if we’re going to make your region and the world a safer place.”

Trump also lifted sanctions against Syria to “give them a chance at greatness.”

“The sanctions were brutal and crippling and served as an important — really an important function — nevertheless, at the time,” Trump said. “But now it’s (the Syrians) time to shine. So I say, ‘good luck, Syria.’ Show us something very special.”

