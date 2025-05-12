Nancy Mace Files Civil Lawsuit Against Alleged ‘Sex Predator’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace has filed a civil complaint against one of the four men she accused of being a “sex predator” during a high-profile speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives three months ago.

In her pleading (.pdf), Mace accused Sullivans Island, S.C. resident Eric Bowman of defamation – asking a Charleston County court to enter a judgment against him and assess both monetary and punitive damages. According to Mace’s complaint, the 45-year-old businessman made “multiple, objectively false assertions of fact to third parties asserting that (Mace) committed illegal acts and abused her office as a member of the House of Representatives by steering and influencing the award of VA contracts to friends and political connections.”

According to the lawsuit, Bowman “knew these statements were objectively false when they were made and acted with a reckless disregard for the truth.”

“Bowman acted with actual malice towards Mace, as evidenced by his consistent, willful and reckless refusal to verify the accuracy or authenticity of his claims, his persistent dissemination of demonstrably false allegations and the design and goal of such false assertions,” the lawsuit claimed, referring to numerous social media posts by Bowman as evidence of his “repugnant, vile and noxious character attacks.”

Here is an example of one of the posts attributed to Bowman…

One of the many social media posts from Sullivans Island, S.C. businessman Eric Bowman flagged by U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace in her lawsuit filed on May 12, 2025. (S.C. Ninth Circuit)

Bowman’s purpose in making these allegations, per the complaint, was to “maliciously impugn Mace’s fitness to hold public office (and) undermine the public’s faith in her ability to perform her professional responsibilities.”

“By their very nature, such objectively false assertions of fact injury Mace and undermine both her ability to execute the duties of her office and (the) citizenry’s confidence in such abilities,” the complaint noted.

“I knew getting into politics that I would frequently face harsh, disparaging, and even objectively untrue statements,” Mace said in a statement accompanying the filing of the lawsuit. “But no one is—or should be—required to sit idly by and suffer the abuse and damage of repeated and malicious outright falsehoods. I will not be intimidated or silenced by lies.”

“I was elected to Congress to stand for those who cannot stand on their own,” Mace added. “I will not back down. And I will properly use every legal tool available to defend myself and ensure justice is served.”

Bowman was one of four men – including Mace’s former fiancée, Charleston, S.C. entrepreneur Patrick Bryant – accused of horrific crimes by the third-term congresswoman (and leading candidate for governor of the Palmetto State ) during her February 10 “scorched earth” speech.

“We’re talking about rape, nonconsensual photos and nonconsensual videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated, exploitation of innocent women and girls,” Mace said.

Mace’s speech also blasted a justice system which, according to her, lacked “the guts to call them out or hold them accountable.”

“When I uncovered evidence of rape, illegal filming of women, illegal photographing of women, and sex trafficking, I didn’t just see victims — I saw a system which failed to protect them,” she said.

Mace’s allegations are part of an ongoing criminal investigation led by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

One of the men accused by Mace in her speech, Brian Musgrave of Fort Mill, S.C., has since sued her for defamation. Another, John Osborne of Johns Island, recently lost his job as a managing partner at a Charleston, S.C.-based venture capital firm. As for Bowman, he was arrested last month by officers of the Sullivans Island Police Department (SIPD) and charged with one count of first degree harassment and one count of stalking. Those charges did not directly involve Mace, however.

Bowman noted on X that one of Mace’s confidants – Charleston businesswoman Melissa Britton – had “filed harassment and stalking charges” against him. He accused her of “weaponizing the judicial system.”

“This is a playbook she’s run OVER and OVER,” Bowman wrote.

Meanwhile, Mace’s allegations against S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – the Palmetto State’s top prosecutor and her top prospective rival in the 2026 governor’s race – drew a sharp response over the Mother’s Day weekend.

“I will not stand by and allow someone to lie about, not only me, but the dedicated men and women in my office who’ve been in the trenches protecting kids for years,” Wilson wrote in a lengthy post on X. “A would-be candidate for governor is attacking me, prosecutors, and our law enforcement partners who put their life on the line to protect children and catch predators. Enough is enough.”

THE PLEADING…

(S.C. Ninth Judicial Circuit)

