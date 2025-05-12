Accused Murderer’s Last Interview: Brandon Barnes Speaks

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In a chilling video interview shared exclusively with our media outlet, Troy Styles of South Carolina-based Blunt Force Media recounts his second — and final — conversation with 22-year-old Brandon Barnes, the man accused of strangling his late wife, Jessica Barnes, and organizing the dismemberment, burning and disposal of her body.

Unlike the first time Styles spoke with Barnes, this time they weren’t alone. Barnes was joined during this conversation by Victoria Tippett and Kendall Mims – both of whom have been charged as his co-conspirators in this graphic homicide.

Styles’ second conversation with Barnes took place in Pendleton just days before he, Tippett and Mims were arrested and charged in connection with his late wife’s murder. At the time, Jessica Barnes was still listed as a missing person – but behind the scenes, authorities were closing in. Just six days before the interview, the pool house where she was murdered – located at 102 Laurel Drive – had been searched by officers of the Pendleton police department along with crime scene technicians with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The trio even discussed the police knowing them – and watching them.

“All the cops know who we are by now,” Tippett told Styles.

The conversation provided a disturbing look into the group’s behavior in the days leading up to their arrests. In it, the trio spoke openly about their plans for the future, education goals and family troubles — all while maintaining an eerie calm. Brandon Barnes continued to frame himself as a victim. Kendall Mims, whom Styles observed as being tightly controlled by Barnes, spoke about going back to school and escaping public scrutiny.

Victoria Tippett, visibly uncomfortable at times, offered glimpses into her past and hinted at her fear of what might come next.

What wasn’t known to the public at the time — but has since come to light — is that Jessica Barnes had already been murdered at the time this interview was recorded. According to law enforcement, she was strangled to death by her husband on August 2, 2024, inside the pool house. Her body was dismembered, wrapped in trash bags and transported to the Twin Lakes area of Pickens County – where it was set on fire in a wooded area near a boat ramp.

All three suspects were arrested two months later on October 2, 2024.

This conversation was recorded on September 26, 2024 – less than a week before those arrests. It serves as a revealing psychological snapshot and follows the first exclusive interview published in February 2025.

In that conversation, Brandon Barnes portrayed himself as a distraught husband – confused and desperate to find his wife. His performance unraveled in the days that followed, as mounting evidence, shifting narratives – and ultimately, a confession – led to the discovery of Jessica’s remains and charges being filed against all three roommates.

This case — which began as a missing persons report — quickly escalated into a complex and disturbing homicide investigation. It exposed serious red flags in the weeks leading up to Jessica’s disappearance, including allegations of coercive control and physical abuse.

Jessica Barnes’ death has also raised broader questions about how coercive relationships can escalate – and how law enforcement agencies should handle the early warning signs of domestic violence.

In this newly released video, Styles provides our audience with a detailed breakdown of his final conversation with Brandon Barnes – reflecting on what he witnessed and how it now fits into a much darker picture of what happened to Jessica Barnes.

