True Crime Updates, Sheriff Scandal, S.C. State House Drama – Week In Review 5/10/2025

This was one of our busiest weeks ever at FITSNews as our team dug into a host of true crime sagas, continued its investigation into a scandal-scarred South Carolina law enforcement leader and covered the chaotic end of the 2025 session of the S.C. General Assembly.

On the true crime front, we began by unpacking our extended, exclusive interview with legendary attorney Dick Harpootlian – who has just published a new book entitled Dig Me a Grave which recalls his experiences prosecuting notorious South Carolina serial killer Pee Wee Gaskins.

Research director Jenn Wood and I also dove into the story of Scott Spivey, a North Carolina insurance adjuster gunned down by Myrtle Beach, S.C. business owner Weldon Boyd in the fall of 2023 on a rural Palmetto State road. That story has spawned a criminal investigation into alleged corruption by Horry County police – as well as a high-profile wrongful death suit against Boyd, who insists he killed Spivey in self-defense.

Jenn and I also discussed new developments in the saga of Mica Francis Miller – the aspiring missionary and worship leader from Myrtle Beach who died under questionable circumstances on April 27, 2024. Specifically, we provided an update on yet another questionable death tied to this story.

In other news, our Andy Fancher joined me to talk about the latest developments in our sprawling investigation into Spartanburg County sheriff Chuck Wright – which continues to escalate and encompass new areas of inquiry.

Finally, our Dylan Nolan and I dove into the contentious conclusion of South Carolina’s latest legislation session – including an extended discussion of how the issues addressed (or not addressed) over the past few months are going to reverberate on the 2026 campaign trail.

