Guest Column: How To Apply For A Life-Changing Education Scholarship

by WENDY DAMRON

As a parent, I know firsthand how life-changing it can be to find the right school for your child. My own children each had different needs, and the right fit made all the difference in their growth, confidence, and success. That’s why school choice isn’t just policy to me—it’s personal.

Over the past year, the Palmetto Promise team has had the deep honor of walking alongside South Carolina families who took a brave step by applying for Education Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) when the program first launched. We celebrated with them as they found the perfect schools for their children. We also stood with them through heartbreak—when the South Carolina Supreme Court unexpectedly struck down the program after the school year had begun.

But we didn’t give up. Together, we raised $2.5 million through the ESA Families Rescue Fund to keep those students in school. And now, I am thrilled to share that— thanks to the determination of families, advocates, and lawmakers—the ESA program has been passed again by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster and it’s even better than it was before.

Here’s what families need to know for the 2025-2026 school year:

Applications open May 12 for children of active-duty military families

for children of active-duty military families Applications open May 19 for all other eligible students

for all other eligible students Scholarships are valued at $7,500 per student

Eligibility is income-based , for households earning up to 300% of the federal poverty level ( $96,450 for a family of four)

, for households earning up to ( for a family of four) There is no requirement for students to have attended a public school previously

for students to have attended a public school previously 10,000 scholarships will be available statewide

At Palmetto Promise Institute, we understand that navigating a new scholarship program can be confusing. That’s why we’ve created a variety of easy-to-use resources to help families understand the ESA program and apply with confidence. To see if you qualify, start by taking our quick eligibility quiz. For a deeper dive—including FAQs and application links—visit our specially developed website at scschoolchoice.com.

This is more than a policy victory—it’s a lifeline for families who want nothing more than the best for their children. I’ve witnessed the joy, relief, and renewed hope these scholarships bring, and I believe every child in South Carolina deserves that same opportunity. At Palmetto Promise Institute, we will continue working tirelessly until every family has the freedom to choose the education that fits their child best.

To learn more, check your eligibility, and apply, visit scschoolchoice.com today — because every child deserves a chance to thrive.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Wendy Damron (Palmetto Promise)

Wendy Damron is President & CEO of Palmetto Promise Institute, a South Carolina-based public policy organization committed to promoting opportunity and limited government through free-market solutions and sPalmetto Promise Impact a 501C4 organization that aims to transform policy into results through advocacy and direct action.

