‘Stand Your Ground’ Controversy: S.C. Police Chief Vows Misconduct ‘Will Not Be Tolerated’

Nearly eight months after the fatal roadside shooting of 33-year-old Scott Ryan Spivey in rural Horry County, South Carolina, new revelations from the agency which mishandled the inquiry – the Horry County Police Department (HCPD) – have reignited public skepticism.

At a press conference this week, HCPD chief Kris Leonhardt revealed that seven additional dash camera videos related to the incident were recently discovered by internal affairs investigators. According to Leonhardt, the videos had been “improperly labeled” and were only uncovered during an internal review launched after questions about missing or edited body cam footage were raised earlier this year.

The videos in question were provided to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which is investigating HCPD’s mishandling of the matter.

“The seven videos that we identified are all dash cam videos,” Leonhardt said. “They’ve now been turned over to SLED as part of the misconduct investigation.”

Spivey was gunned down on Camp Swamp Road near the North Carolina border in September 2023 following a roadside confrontation with Myrtle Beach business owner Charles Weldon Boyd and Kenneth Bradley Williams.

Authorities determined the shooting was justified based on their interpretation of the Palmetto State’s ‘Protection of Persons and Property Act,’ a.k.a. the “Stand Your Ground” law. This law holds that individuals have the right to defend themselves with force — even deadly force — without having to retreat if they are attacked.

As FITSNews previously reported, the investigation into Spivey’s death was marred by inconsistencies, missing video footage and internal questions about how the scene was processed and how evidence was preserved. More ominously, allegations of criminal misconduct have been leveled against multiple HCPD officers in connection with their investigation into the shooting.

Leonhardt — who became police chief in October of 2024 — said he initiated the internal review upon learning of discrepancies in the initial recordings. Since then, he says, two officers have been terminated – and disciplinary actions have been issued to others. Up to three more officers may face further action, pending findings related to the ongoing investigation.

“Our department will be held to the highest standard,” Leonhardt said. “If officers cannot meet that standard, they will not work here.”

The chief’s comments did little to quell growing public distrust, however.

Spivey’s family and supporters — including some who spoke at a county council meeting the night before the press conference — have accused the department of mishandling the case and obscuring evidence. Among their concerns: that Spivey’s body was moved from the scene to a county impound lot under questionable pretenses and that body camera footage from the night of the shooting appears to be missing or to have been edited.

Leonhardt defended the department’s policies, stating that moving vehicles to preserve evidence is “not common practice, but it is a practice that has been used before.” He attributed the decision in Spivey’s case to safety and preservation concerns on a two-lane rural road — but admitted he was not involved in the original investigation and could not speak to the specifics of the decision.

The new chief also emphasized HCPD was not conducting the criminal investigation into Spivey’s death – which now falls under the jurisdiction of SLED and the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

“We’ve made the request to have the case reviewed and it’s up to (SLED and the attorney general) on what happens there,” Leonhardt said. “But internally, we’re holding our people to that higher standard.”

Body worn cameras from the scene revealed that one of the responding officers advised Boyd to “act like a victim.” The advice came in the form of a note printed in black marker and shown to Boyd as officers approached with body worn cameras activated.

When asked why any officer would risk their career by interfering in a shooting investigation, Leonhardt said “that’s a personal choice.”

“I don’t know that,” he said. “I can tell you, though, that will not be tolerated under my command at this police department, and I think we’ve shown that in a short amount of time we’ve reviewed this case.”

The chief confirmed some of the officers involved have not only been disciplined but are no longer employed by the department. However, he declined to release the names of these officers due to the ongoing nature of the internal investigation.

As for public transparency, Leonhardt pledged that the department would continue to update the community as new developments unfolded. To date, no criminal charges have been filed in connection with Spivey’s death, and SLED has not released a formal update on the status of its investigation.

