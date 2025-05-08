South Carolina Abortion Debate Rips ‘Republican’ Caucus Apart

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two years ago, “Republican” leaders in the South Carolina House of Representatives booted fiscally conservative members from the GOP caucus because they refused to betray the limited government, lower tax planks of the party platform. “Republican” leaders like speaker Murrell Smith, ways and means chairman Bruce Bannister and judiciary chairman Weston Newton have continued to target these lawmakers, incidentally.

This week, many of these same “Republican” leaders compelled their colleagues to resign from the chamber’s leading social conservative caucus – claiming it had “become a vehicle for factionalism.”

Like lemmings, more than two dozen of them did as they were instructed…

***

Signatures of the twenty-nine GOP lawmakers who resigned en masse from the S.C. Family Caucus on Wednesday May 7, 2025. (Provided)

***

What’s really driving the mass exodus from the S.C. Family Caucus?

Hurt feelings.

And fear.

Smith, Newton and other ranking “Republicans” were called out last month by a national pro-life group for their failure to advance a bill many of them sponsored, H. 3457 – a.k.a. the ‘Human Life Protection Act.’ The group, Students for Life Action, was instrumental in ousting a trio of state senators last year who were insufficiently loyal to the pro-life cause.

Three of those former “sister” senators – Penry Gustafson, Sandy Senn and Katrina Shealy – lost their GOP primary elections last June in large part due to their votes on the abortion issue.

Rather than vent their frustration at the group in question, “Republican” leaders insisted the chairman of the Family Caucus – state representative John McCravy – publicly condemn its tactics. McCravy refused to do so, which has spawned all manner of recrimination against him.

***

***

At a press conference held in the S.C. State House on Wednesday (May 7, 2025), the president of Students for Life Action made it abundantly clear her group had only just begun to fight.

“South Carolina House leadership, you have failed to act,” said Kristan Hawkins, “You have failed to protect South Carolina women, you have failed to protect South Carolina babies. And no more. Your constituents will know what you did just like these three sister senators who are now former senators.”

“Your constituents will know how you betrayed them,” Hawkins continued. “They will know how you attacked fellow GOP members because they were brave enough to stand for pre-born babies.”

“The pro-life generation will be watching,” Hawkins concluded. “And we don’t forget.”

***

"Now this is a national issue" Students for Life Action president Kristian Hawkins warns "sister" speaker Murrell Smith in an interview with FITSNews founding editor @TheWillFolks…



Stay tuned for full coverage of the South Carolina abortion schism. @KristanHawkins pic.twitter.com/TXlSGjCnAu — FITSNews (@fitsnews) May 7, 2025

***

Of interest? Numerous GOP lawmakers who abandoned the Family Caucus this week were also listed as sponsors of the ‘Human Life Protection Act,’ including outgoing majority leader Davey Hiott, speaker pro tempore Tommy Pope and rank-and-file members Bobby Cox, Doug Gilliam, Patrick Haddon, Jeff Johnson, Jay Jordan, Randy Ligon, Cody Mitchell, David Vaughn, Mark Willis and Richie Yow, to name just a few.

To recap: all of these lawmakers – and several others with conveniently poor penmanship – went on record abandoning a group whose only crime was refusing to publicly condemn a national pro-life organization for supporting a pro-life bill.

Once again, a bill all of them – and their thin-skinned leaders – sponsored.

What sort of internal contorting/cognitive dissonance is required to make that logic make sense?

***

Wherever you fall on the issue of abortion, these “Republicans” got caught playing the timeless State House game of pretending they were for something… without actually being for it.

“They introduce these bills to shut people up and then they just sit on them,” one keen Palmetto political observer noted.

Indeed… and when they got called out on their duplicity they got pissed and threw a hissy fit.

“If House leaders had no interest in advancing new abortion restrictions this session – they shouldn’t have been lead sponsors on a bill seeking to advance them,” I noted last week. “Nor should they have made promises to advance such legislation to pro-life lawmakers – and then reneged on their word. Furthermore, GOP leaders shouldn’t be remotely surprised that national groups which support abortion restrictions are upset at their failure to advance this legislation – and are voicing their displeasure.”

And will continue to voice their displeasure, from what it sounds like…

***

***

As Hawkins and other pro-life allies held forth against GOP leaders, McCravy found himself on the receiving end of fresh allegations related to insensitive comments he is purported to have made. As we reported last week, Hiott accused McCravy of calling state representative Beth Bernstein a “Jew” and former state representative (and current state senator) Jason Elliott a “gay” during a meeting last year.

FITSNews has since learned that McCravy has also been accused of using the “N-word” during a recent conversation with a reporter at the S.C. State House. Conveniently, this alleged slur was said to have been made at the precise moment the reporter turned off their recording device.

Aside from Hiott, no one has gone on the record at this point confirming either allegation – although we did speak with a State House source this week who claimed to have “directly overheard” McCravy make the comment about Jews and homosexuals last year.

We will certainly continue to investigate those allegations while we follow the broader debate related to the ideological moorings of the S.C. House “Republican” Caucus – to the extent any such moorings can be located.

As the owner and founding editor of this media outlet, I have made my personal views on the abortion issue abundantly clear over the years. I believe life is the “indispensable liberty” – and that it begins at conception. Still, this news outlet is home to many differing views on this subject – and I have previously gone on the record opposing several of the provisions of H. 3457.

Divergent views are not only welcome at FITSNews, but it is my intention for this media outlet to continue serving as a place where anyone with an intelligent take on any issue can come to share their perspectives within our space in the marketplace of ideas.

***

