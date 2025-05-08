John-Paul Miller Saga: Embattled Pastor Claims He ‘Never Met’ Alleged Victim

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In his answer to a civil suit accusing him of engaging in the sexual, psychological and spiritual abuse of a minor, embattled South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller is claiming he ‘never met’ the alleged victim.

Jane Doe 2 – a former student at Myrtle Beach’s Cathedral Hall Academy – accused Miller of initiating abuse against her in 1999 when she was only fourteen years old. In a complaint (.pdf) filed on March 5, 2025, she asserted Miller “groped” her in a music room at that tender age – a memory she repressed until a quarter century later when coverage of the death of Miller’s wife, Mica Francis Miller, jarred her memory.

In an April 29, 2025 counterclaim (.pdf), Miller – founder of Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, S.C. – insists he never met Doe, asserting her lawsuit is part of a calculated effort to destroy him.

“The allegations made by (Jane Doe 2) are defamatory and made with actual malice,” the counterclaim noted.

Miller described the allegations as knowingly false, malicious and weaponized for maximum reputational harm. Since they were lodged against him, he claims to have been the target of “relentless cyber bullying.”

Jane Doe 2 is suing Miller, his father Reginald Wayne Miller, Solid Rock Church, Cathedral Baptist Church, Cathedral Bible College, Cathedral Hall Academy, and All Nations Bible College.

According to the filing, at age sixteen the young girl was told she was a “servant of Satan” – and that she would be “raped by demons.” As punishment for bringing a Harry Potter book to class, she was allegedly beaten with a Bible and water was poured over her head.

The complaint claimed the Millers used their standing as church founders and leaders to engage in systemic sexual abuse, emotional manipulation and institutional cover-ups spanning decades. Previously, a civil action was filed in February against the Millers by Jane Doe 1 – the alleged victim of a 1998 assault.

Jane Doe 1 was fifteen years old at the time of the alleged assault. In both cases, victims said they repressed the memories of the incidents for years.

And in both cases, Miller has filed counterclaims.

Miller’s latest counterclaim does not directly address any of the disturbing allegations contained Jane Doe 2’s complaint. Instead, Russell Long — Miller’s attorney — described the controversial pastor as the victim of an orchestrated attack intended to defame and extort him.

Meanwhile the elder Miller, who was convicted of federal charges related to his treatment of international students attending Cathedral Bible College in 2014, has yet to file an answer in Horry County Common Pleas Court.

THE COUNTERCLAIM…

(S.C. Fifteenth Judicial Circuit)

