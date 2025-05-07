Lawsuit: Embattled Spartanburg Sheriff Accused Of Political Retaliation, Malicious Prosecution

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Amid an ongoing federal investigation tied to Spartanburg County sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright, a newly filed lawsuit from a former longtime deputy is shedding fresh light on the internal culture of fear and retribution that has defined his department.

Filed on April 23, 2025 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, the civil suit accused Sheriff Wright and his department of wrongful discharge and malicious prosecution. The plaintiff, Tracy Moss — a veteran law enforcement officer with a nearly two-decade career in victim advocacy and child abuse investigations — claims she was fired last year for her perceived political allegiance to Wright’s opponent in the June 2024 Republican primary.

Moss’s allegations strike at the heart of growing concerns about Sheriff Wright’s use of office resources and influence to target critics and consolidate power — concerns that have been amplified amid a sprawling investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to the lawsuit (.pdf), after briefly retiring from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Moss was rehired in 2020 to her former rank of sergeant. Her career, which included serving as lead investigator in the Special Victims Unit, was unmarred by any disciplinary actions — until the political tides shifted.

In the months leading up to the 2024 primary election, Moss alleged Wright became increasingly hostile toward employees he believed were supporting his challenger in the June race, former deputy Nick Duncan. According to the complaint, Moss heard from other individuals within the department alleging the sheriff had a “hit list” and was going to be “taking people out” who he deemed to be supporting Duncan

After a campaign sign for Duncan was spotted near Moss’s brother-in-law’s business, the lawsuit claimed Wright told her supervisor he had heard Moss was “pulling for” Duncan — and threatened to “fire her ass.”

Shortly thereafter, Moss was terminated under the pretext of misconduct related to record-keeping. But the lawsuit alleged the real reason was political retaliation. During her termination meeting, Wright reportedly stormed in waving a photo of a juvenile and insinuated Moss had failed in her duties. When Moss asked for details about the case and a chance to respond, Wright abruptly left.

Adding another layer to the alleged misconduct, the lawsuit revealed that Wright referred Moss to SLED on the same day her termination letter was signed — triggering a months-long investigation that ultimately cleared her of any wrongdoing. Internal records quoted in the lawsuit confirmed that “no criminal acts were found.” However, the referral delayed Moss’s ability to be re-certified as a law enforcement officer – effectively blacklisting her from future employment in the field for more than half a year.

Moss is seeking damages for reputational harm, emotional distress, lost wages, and punitive damages — along with a jury trial. According to sources familiar with the situation, additional lawsuits by former SCSO employees may follow in the coming weeks and months.

This case is just the latest in a mounting pile of legal and ethical questions surrounding Sheriff Wright. As FITSNews previously reported, a grand jury is actively investigating Wright’s conduct in connection with a broader public corruption probe. The inquiry includes potential misuse of funds, favoritism in promotions and abuse of authority.

For many in Spartanburg County, the lawsuit brings renewed urgency to a reckoning that has been years in the making.

For those keeping count, this is the second wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Spartanburg County and it’s embattled sheriff in 2025 alone.

FITSNews will continue to follow this case and the ongoing grand jury proceedings as part of our continuing investigative series into corruption and accountability in Spartanburg County.

