South Carolina Bill Takes Aim At Retired Judges

The 2025 session of the South Carolina General Assembly – which ends this Thursday (May 8, 2025) – has been notable for its lack of harmony as well as its lack of tangible accomplishment.

A superfluity of bickering and bloviating has boiled over beneath the copper dome of the S.C. State House since January, but precious little of consequence has been achieved on behalf of the citizens of the Palmetto State.

One critical item which has been totally ignored? Judicial selection reform…

A cause célèbre in 2024, lawmakers vowed to make major changes to their failed system – but came up way short on this issue. Not surprisingly, the fatal consequences of their inaction continues to be evident on our streets.

It has never been more important to hold lawmakers accountable for the way they choose judges – a corrupt process which has led to a near-total lack of accountability over bad actors in the judiciary (and which has turned South Carolina’s supposedly “independent” judicial branch into nothing but an annex of the omnipotent legislature).

This year, lawmakers have completely punted on any meaningful judicial selection reform – although this week legislation was filed which aims to address one of the many problems with the current system.

State senator Wes Climer – a longtime proponent of fixing our judicial branch – filed a bill last week which would amend the eligibility of retired judges to continue serving without being subjected to a review of their performance.

Climer’s legislation, S. 622, would require retired judges who wish to continue serving to appear before the S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission (SCJMSC) within two years of being tapped for extended service.

Climer’s legislation would also require retired judges to receive “a majority of the vote of the members of the General Assembly… approving (their) eligibility to serve.”

This is one of the reforms previously proposed by S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, who penned a guest column on this media outlet back in February.

“We must ensure that all judges presiding over litigants in South Carolina are accountable to the people; however, we have retired judges that are not required to be reviewed and are not answerable to the people like full-time judges,” Wilson wrote.

RELATED | JUDICIAL HELLHOLES ARE BACK

Wilson took it a step further, arguing in favor of “a mandatory full retirement age” for judges as well as “term limits for retired judges serving in temporary roles.” Hopefully those reforms will soon make their way into proposed legislation, as well.

Climer and Wilson aren’t the only ones pushing on this issue. In addition to the Senate bill, we’re told legislation is also about to be introduced in the S.C. House related to these issues.

The clear focus of this push? Former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal, who continues to be tapped for high-profile civil and criminal cases despite repeatedly demonstrating a galling disregard for the law. Our audience is well aware of Toal’s flouting of the law with regard to the famous case of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh, but she’s doing it in other cases, too.

And the inability of anyone to rein her in is costing the Palmetto State…

With just three days left in the legislative session, it is highly unlikely Climer’s bill – or any meaningful judicial reform legislation – will clear the S.C. General Assembly in 2025. Still, the fact this proposal – and a potential House reform bill – are being introduced puts pressure on lawmakers to advance them during the 2026 session.

House members are going to have plenty of headaches as they prepare to face primary voters in the spring of next year. Is doing nothing to rein in the abuses of liberal activist judges like Toal really something they want on their record heading into those elections?

