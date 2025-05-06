Columbia Police Identify Suspect in Murder of 22-Year-Old North Carolina Woman

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Authorities in Columbia, South Carolina provided grim, emotional details during a press conference announcing the arrest of a man accused of killing 22-year-old Logan Haley Frederico of Waxhaw, North Carolina. Frederico was visiting friends near the University of South Carolina (USC) when she was fatally shot in what police described as a “random” act of violence during a crime spree which spanned multiple counties.

Columbia, S.C. police chief Skip Holbrook and Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford jointly addressed the public, flanked by officers from multiple jurisdictions involved in the investigation.

Frederico was found dead on Saturday morning (May 3, 2025) in a home on the 2700 block of Cypress Street — a residential area near USC’s campus commonly rented by students. According to investigators, she had been visiting college friends for the weekend. She was shot once in the chest sometime around 3:00 a.m. EDT, and her body was discovered later that morning.

An autopsy confirmed the gunshot wound as the cause of death. There were no signs of additional trauma.

Chief Holbrook praised the tireless work of law enforcement partners across Richland, Lexington, and Saluda counties — as well as state and federal agencies — calling the case an example of “powerful partnerships” working in tandem for justice.

“She was doing what college kids do — out having fun with friends,” Holbrook said. “Logan was a true victim. She wasn’t involved in any wrongdoing. She was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Authorities identified the suspect as 30-year-old Alexander Dickey, who has a lengthy criminal record including prior convictions for robbery, meth possession, burglary, vehicle theft and resisting arrest.

Alexander Devonte Dickey (Lexington County Detention Center)

A CAREER CRIMINAL ON A VIOLENT CRIME SPREE

According to investigators, Dickey broke into two adjacent homes on Cypress Street early Saturday morning — both occupied by USC fraternity members. He reportedly stole keys, a firearm, credit cards, and a vehicle before entering a room where Frederico was sleeping.

After fleeing Columbia in the stolen vehicle, Dickey used Frederico’s stolen cards on a shopping spree across Lexington and Saluda counties. The vehicle later broke down in Saluda County, prompting Dickey to call for a tow. That call ultimately led police to a residence in Gaston, S.C. As law enforcement descended on the location, Dickey fled into nearby woods.

Despite severe weather Saturday night, officers tracked Dickey throughout the evening and into the next morning. By Saturday afternoon, a resident reported someone emerging from the woods and stealing another vehicle. Dickey crashed that vehicle a short distance away and returned to the original Gaston residence — this time forcing his way inside.

As officers surrounded the house and issued commands for him to surrender, the home caught fire. Dickey was eventually extracted through a window and taken into custody.

He faces the following charges:

Murder

First-degree burglary (two counts)

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (two counts)

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Multiple counts of grand larceny and financial transaction fraud

In addition to these charges, all of which are based in Richland County, Dickey has been charged in Lexington County with arson.

Dickey’s arrest has reignited concerns about repeat offenders in South Carolina’s justice system. Public records (.pdf) revealed a persistent pattern of serious criminal behavior dating back more than a decade – including convictions for armed burglary, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicles, resisting arrest, drug possession and weapons possession charges.

Despite the severity and frequency of these offenses, many of Dickey’s charges were dismissed or pled down over the years. In one 2023 case, he was sentenced to probation after a felony burglary conviction. In another, he served only 30 days for possessing a stolen vehicle. At least five separate felony convictions appear on his record, yet he was repeatedly released on bond or given suspended sentences.

Now, authorities say, that pattern ended in tragedy.

A FATHER’S GRIEF

Logan Frederico’s father, Stephen Frederico, spoke briefly at the press conference, delivering a moving tribute to his daughter — describing her as strong, goal-oriented, and deeply loving.

“She was working two jobs to become a teacher – she adored kids,” he said, visibly emotional. “Yes, I lost my daughter. But I gained a family in these officers.”

Through tears, he said he hoped his daughter’s memory would live on through those who loved her. “You might be able to kill my body, but you cannot kill my spirit,” he said. “Logan’s crew will never forget her.”

ONGOING INVESTIGATION

Police emphasized that the investigation remains active and complex, involving at least ten total victims across multiple counties. Chief Holbrook stated that while they believe the attack on Frederico was random, they acted quickly to identify and track the suspect.

He also noted officials believe the crime to be a completely random act of violence in an area that is considered to be generally safe.

“There’s absolutely no safety risk in the area. This is a very all established safe neighborhood,” Holbrook confirmed. “We had two calls for service on that street all year.”

Officials declined to comment on certain aspects of the timeline — including why Frederico’s body was not discovered until several hours after her death — citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

As the legal process begins, Logan Frederico’s family, friends, and community are left grieving the loss of a young woman described as joyful, driven, and full of potential.

