‘Stop The Bleed’ Month: Upstate Group Hosts ‘Live-Saving Event’

North American Rescue – a Greer, South Carolina-based company which provides “premier, innovative medical products and solutions for your survivability and emerging needs” – is partnering with an Upstate nonprofit in the hopes of sharing life-saving knowledge (and equipment) to the people of the Palmetto State.

North American Rescue is partnering with the Greenville-based Outstanding Youth Awards Initiative (OYA) to raise awareness of proper emergency response techniques during May – which has been designated as national “STOP THE BLEED®” month across the country by the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

Earlier this month, certified instructors provided “Stop the Bleed” kits from North American Rescue to more than two dozen attendees at an OYA event in Greenville. These kits were funded by multiple corporate sponsors including Foothills Landscaping LLC, Top Flight Staffing, Green River Arborist and Hall of Fame Sports Bar and Restaurant.

Additionally, certified “Stop the Bleed” instructors provided attendees with hands-on training including “how to apply tourniquets, pack wounds, and take decisive action in the event of a traumatic injury.”

Uncontrollable bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death following a trauma. Learning how to respond to such traumas is critical to enhancing survivability. Launched in 2015, “Stop the Bleed” month is a campaign developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) “to educate the public on lifesaving bleeding control techniques following everyday emergencies.”

According to Brittany Brackett, founder of OYA, the knowledge and tools provided by North American Rescue are critical to saving lives during mass casualty events and other emergencies.

“Trauma can happen in an instant,” Brackett said. “And knowing how to control bleeding can be the difference between life and death. I want our community—especially our youth—to be ready, not just emotionally, but physically and practically.”

Brackett said her organization is planning to make the “Stop the Bleed” event an annual initiative – while also expanding the reach of the campaign across the Upstate.

“This is just the beginning,” Brackett added. “We’re not just building skills—we’re building confidence and resilience in our next generation.”

Dedicated to saving lives on and off the battlefield, North American Rescue provides a wide array of medical products to military, law enforcement, first responders, hospitals, outdoor enthusiasts, and the general public across the country. In keeping with that mission, the company is supporting “Stop the Bleed” month by offering free public classes throughout May.

If you live in the Upstate and are interested in learning more about this potentially life-saving opportunity, click here.

For those outside of the Upstate, be sure to visit StopTheBleed.org to learn more about offerings in your community.

“The person next to a bleeding victim is often the one most likely to save their life,” instructors note. “This course empowers you to make a life-or-death difference during a bleeding emergency.”

(Provided)

