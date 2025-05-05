Higher Ed Watch: Winthrop Accused Of Racism

School officials accused of conspiring to retaliate against whistleblower, firing attorney who refused to go along with it…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Winthrop University – a government-subsidized institution of higher learning based in Rock Hill, South Carolina – was hit with a federal equal employment opportunity complaint this week by its former general counsel, Todd Hagins.

The complaint accused the school of firing him for refusing to retaliate against an employee who complained about its “blatant racism.”

From March 2023 through the fall of last year, Hagins served as both general counsel and secretary to Winthrop’s board of trustees. He has previously served as a federal prosecutor and general counsel for the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to a news release from Hagins’ law firm, his complaint alleging a “charge of discrimination” was filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) last Friday (May 1, 2025). A copy of the complaint was not immediately available, but Hagins’ firm noted it was related to “his termination on September 9, 2024.”

The news release alleged Hagins was terminated “in retaliation for opposing discriminatory and retaliatory actions by university leadership as well as his notifications to University leadership of a number of illegal activities occurring at the school.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

It further stated he wished to join an “ongoing EEOC investigation” initiated by Amy Bailey, a current employee at Winthrop.

Bailey’s complaint – a copy of which was exclusively obtained by FITSNews earlier this year – alleged that her superior, Tammie Phillips, “used a racial slur twice in the span of a brief, casual conversation” in June of 2023. Phillips allegedly used the same slur – the N-word – again in April 2024 in front of her and Hagins.

“Even though I am white, this made me very uncomfortable,” Bailey wrote. “I had never been around someone who used this type of language before, and I was very taken aback by it.”

Phillips is the current executive director of the office of Winthrop president Edward A. Serna – and serves as secretary of the school’s board of trustees.

“I have heard and witnessed multiple racist comments since I have been working for Winthrop University,” Bailey added in her complaint. “My former supervisor, Ms. Phillips, and others, have used racial slurs in front of me.”

***

Excerpt from EEOC complaint filed by Amy Bailey against Winthrop University. (Provided)

***

According to Bailey’s complaint – which was submitted on November 7, 2024 – she experienced “significant retaliation” as a result of her complaints against Phillips. This allegedly resulted in the creation of “a hostile work environment.”

As for Hagins’ complaint, the news release accompanying its filing alleged he was terminated over his objection to “a planned retaliation against Bailey.”

This alleged retaliation was “directed by Phillips” along with school human resources vice president Lisa Cowart and president Serna, according to Hagins’ news release.

“This is not about whether something like DEI should exist in 2025, but whether Winthrop protects blatant racism, and why,” Hagins said in a statement, adding that his firm is “committed to pursuing justice and accountability in this matter while adhering to the highest ethical standards.”

EEOC’s office in Greenville, S.C. is handling Hagins’ complaint, according to the agency.

Winthrop scheduled an emergency meeting of its board of trustees for 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday (May 6, 2025) – presumably to address the compliant. The only item on the agenda for this meeting? An unspecified “executive session.”

Messages to Winthrop did not immediately yield a response, but as we often note here at FITSNews our media outlet has an open microphone policy and, as such, we stand ready to incorporate all perspectives related to the issues we cover.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

