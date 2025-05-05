Former South Carolina Cop To Stand Trial For Child Exploitation

Prosecutors allege the former Rock Hill police officer exchanged CSAM online using the screen name “orgasmd0nor.”

The federal trial of a former school resource officer and police detective accused of exchanging child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is set to begin Monday (May 5, 2025) in Columbia, South Carolina.

Daniel Paul Shealy, 35, a former officer with the Rock Hill Police Department (RHPD), faces 18 counts tied to the distribution and receipt of CSAM — a.k.a. child pornography.

Shealy was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2023 — just months after the alleged crimes occurred — with prosecutors accusing him of distributing 13 child sexual abuse videos and receiving six others between June 2, 2023, and September 17, 2023.

The files ranged in length from five seconds to just under two minutes, according to prosecutors.

Per indictments provided to FITSNews, Shealy used a social media platform under the username “orgasmd0nor” to distribute and receive the child sexual abuse content while serving as both a detective and a school resource officer.

He allegedly operated from a cellular device later recovered from his department-issued patrol car, according to the office of Bryan Stirling, the newly appointed U.S. attorney for the district of South Carolina.

Shealy initially waived his right to bond and was ordered detained by U.S. Magistrate Judge Shiva V. Hodges. While he retained the right to request bond at a later date, it remains unclear whether he was ever released from federal custody.

Each count against the disgraced officer carries with it a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. He also faces lifetime federal supervision and mandatory sex offender registration following any sentence.

This case against Shealy was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative aimed at protecting children from online exploitation and abuse.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Shealy is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT…

(USAO)

