Suspicious Death Under Investigation Just Blocks From USC Campus

Officers of the Columbia Police Department (CPD) are investigating the suspicious death of a woman at a residence in the 2700 block of Cypress Street in downtown Columbia, South Carolina. According to a statement posted by CPD on X, the incident occurred in the Old Shandon neighborhood of the state capital – although it is not immediately clear when the incident transpired.

Initial reports indicated the victim was a student at the University of South Carolina (USC), but school officials and law enforcement officers have since clarified she is not a student – and does not reside in the area.

“Investigators have learned that the female doesn’t reside in Columbia or attend school here,” the statement noted.

Authorities noted city crime scene investigators had “processed the location for evidence,” but they have not released additional details regarding the circumstances of the death – or whether they are seeking any individual suspects.

The investigation into the suspicious death is ongoing, and CPD has urged anyone with information to come forward.

The office of Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford – which is assisting CPD in its investigation – has not released the name of the victim as of this publication.

FITSNews will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

