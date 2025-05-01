Sullivans Island On Lockdown Following Vehicular Hit-And-Run

Manhunt launched after two were hospitalized following an “intentional” vehicular strike… suspect taken into custody hours later.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted officers of the Sullivans Island Police Department (SIPD) as they searched the South Carolina Lowcountry community for an armed suspect wanted in connection with what appears to have been a deliberate hit-and-run incident targeting children.

At least two children and one adult were injured during the incident – which took place at approximately 12:48 p.m. EDT on Thursday (May 1, 2025) outside of Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivans Island. Two of the victims – a child and an adult – were transported to a local hospital for treatment. A second juvenile was treated at the scene and released to their parents.

The church reportedly hosts a co-op for parents who homeschool their children, and parents were picking up their children from the church.

According to the neighboring Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD), which is assisting the investigation, a “manhunt” for a male suspect began shortly after this individual fled the scene on foot – armed with a knife.

The suspect – identified as Justin Collin Adams – was reportedly apprehended by authorities some five hours after the incident. Adams was hiding in a boat, police said.

Adams was described during the manhunt as a heavyset, middle-aged “white male” with a “bald head and a beard” who was last seen “wearing a red shirt and black shorts.” Prior to his eventual apprehension, he was last seen on foot on Jasper Boulevard – located between Station 30 and Station 32 streets near the northeastern tip of the island.

As police conducted door-to-door searches, a shelter in place warning was issued for all of Sullivans Island.

During the manhunt, checkpoints were established at Breach Inlet – which separates Sullivans Island from Isle of Palms to the northeast – and on the Ben Sawyer Causeway, which separates Sullivans Island from the mainland of Charleston County.

Officers, deputies and agents from multiple jurisdictions assisted SIPD and IOPPD in conducting door-to-door searches. Law enforcement drones were also assisting in the search. Assets of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were also on the scene.

“SLED is assisting the Sullivan’s Island Police Department and area law enforcement in the search for a man believed to be involved in a hit and run that involved multiple children,” agency public information director Renée Wunderlich noted.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

