GOP Candidate Denies ‘Adulterous Affair’ With County Magistrate

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A political newcomer vying for the South Carolina Senate has denied allegations of an extramarital affair promulgated by the immediate family of her longtime confidante and supposed paramour.

On Friday, May 31, 2024, Robert J. Butcher of The Camden Law Firm deployed a pair of complaints to the Office of Disciplinary Council (ODC), an independent division of the S.C. Supreme Court responsible for investigating and prosecuting misconduct among jurists.

According to Butcher’s filings, S.C. Senate candidate Christina Allard, 32, confessed to an adulterous relationship with Kershaw County magistrate judge Herbert Clay Carruth III, 39, while discussing a divorce with her husband on May 30, 2024.

“I did not confess to anything,” countered Allard during a phone call on Tuesday, June 4. “It’s frustrating that I am in the position now to have to address these types of ridiculous claims … It’s really disheartening that that’s where the politics are. I am definitely seeing the nasty side.”

***

THE FRIENDSHIP …

S.C. Senate candidate Christina Allard; Kershaw County Magistrate Herbert Clay Carruth III.

On May 29, Butcher’s ODC filings alleged that Carruth discovered GPS tracking devices alongside hidden cameras installed by private investigators supporting his wife in Carruth v. Carruth—a divorce on the purported grounds of adultery.

A tracking device was later discovered in Allard’s 2021 Jeep Wrangler and reported to deputies of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). The investigation was thereupon referred to agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), according to Allard.

“I had no idea who was tracking me,” the senatorial candidate maintained. “And I think that, unfortunately, [Herbert Clay Carruth III] is going through some personal things that I am not a part of. And I will let him speak for himself if he would like to. But I am not involved in that.”

Despite Allard’s denial, Butcher maintained that his son-in-law submitted to their adulterous affair in fall 2022 — approximately two months after S.C. 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron E. Gipson hired The Citadel graduate to work as an assistant solicitor alongside Allard in Kershaw County.

By December 9, 2022, bank transactions placed Allard and Carruth at Sam Kendall‘s restaurant before concluding their evening at Broad & Vine winery in Camden, S.C. The Friday night junket occurred while Carruth’s wife and adolescent son vacationed in North Carolina.

Over the ensuing years, eyewitnesses have placed Allard and Carruth together at the 2023 and 2024 Carolina Cup in Camden, a five-day solicitor’s conference in Atlanta, Georgia, and at least two Citadel Bulldog football games across Charleston, S.C., and Johnson City, Tennessee.

***

? #BREAKING: South Carolina Senate candidate Christina Allard has denied allegations of an extramarital affair promulgated by the family of her supposed paramour, Kershaw County Magistrate Herbert Clay Carruth III.



“I am not having an affair,” said Allard on Tuesday, June 4. “I… pic.twitter.com/yqkYFgGy6M — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) June 5, 2024

***

“We’ve been close for years,” Allard said. “We have not been shy about our friendship. People know that we are close. That is not something that we have ever hidden. We have been good friends for a long time. And I plan to continue being good friends with him.”

Family Court filings have since accused Carruth of abandoning paternal obligations during the aforementioned timeframe. A counterclaim in Carruth v. Carruth furthermore suggested that he first exposed his adolescent son to Allard at the Steeplechase Sports Bar & Grill in Fall 2023.

“I am amazed at the hubris of both Herbert Clay Carruth [III] and Christina Allard,” Butcher wrote in a professional ethics complaint to the ODC. “I am not sure how many times it took Christina Allard to pass the bar exam, but it took Herbert Clay Carruth [III] five occasions.”

In July 2023, S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson appointed Allard as prosecutor for the State Grand Jury (SGJ) division. Within weeks of being designated an assistant attorney general, sources allege she moved out of her marital property in Elgin, S.C.

“I am going through a divorce, currently, but it’s not anything scandalous,” maintained Allard. “It got to the point where I decided that, unfortunately, I couldn’t, in good faith, bring children into that relationship. It was not a relationship that was conducive for children.”

During the remainder of her ten-month tenure with the attorney general’s office, Allard purportedly returned to her five-year marriage at her leisure. Sources contend Allard would cease communication with her husband for upwards of eight weeks at a time.

On January 30, 2024, governor Henry McMaster appointed Carruth as Kershaw County magistrate. He thereupon ended his nine-year marriage which compelled his wife and adolescent child to abandon the Carruth family estate at 304 Kirkwood Lane in Camden.

***

THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL …

Christie Allard’s 2021 Jeep Wrangler at the Carruth family estate on May 25, 2024. (Provided)

On April Fools’ Day, Allard filed as a Republican candidate for S.C. Senate District 35. The state prosecutor thereafter arrived at her marital home in Elgin and announced her intent to divorce, according to sources familiar with the estrangement.

ODC and family court filings have since suggested Carruth remains intimately involved in Allard’s senatorial campaign. Litigators supporting his wife have furthermore accused the magistrate of electioneering alongside his supposed paramour.

An excerpt from his wife’s counterclaim in Carruth v. Carruth reads as follows:

“Despite … attempts to increase [Carruth’s] time with the party’s minor child, [Carruth] has refused these offers and instead used his free time to spend with his paramour, assist her in electioneering for her state senate campaign, and has preferred socializing and carousing.”

Butcher alleged that his son-in-law has attended at least seven campaign events as Allard’s escort. FITSNews has since been provided with 15 photographs of Carruth and Allard at campaign locations, including The Catery on Broad in Camden and The Restaurant at Second Mill in Sumter, S.C.

Constituents have since provided the author with videos of Allard driving Carruth’s 2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch from a meet-and-greet on May 18, 2024. Another video purportedly captured Carruth kissing Allard through the window of her Jeep that evening.

“The kissing video is not meant to offer any evidence of the adultery as that is being adjudicated in the family court,” wrote Butcher to the ODC. “It does go towards the credibility of Herbert Clay Carruth [III], who has maintained that he has not committed adultery.”

Friday’s ODC complaints furthermore condemned the magistrate for supposedly distributing Allard’s campaign material in-district. His constituents have gone so far as to record him and Allard installing senatorial banners on or about Black River Road in Kershaw County.

“I have been transparent through my entire campaign,” maintained Allard. “I mean, it’s so blatantly obvious that this was intended to harass and embarrass one week ahead of the primary … It must mean that I’m a threat, right?”

***

A Christina Allard campaign banner near the Carruth family estate in Camden, S.C. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

***

The author has since driven to the Carruth family estate in Uptown Camden and noted the presence of an approximate 4’ x 8’ campaign banner on Dicey Creek Road, followed by an approximate 24” x 18” campaign sign near the property’s entrance on Kirkwood Lane.

“Christina Allard is the paramour of the Herbert Clay Carruth [III],” wrote Butcher to the ODC candidly. “While Herbert Clay Carruth [III] may blame his mother for putting Christina Allard signs on [their] property where he lives, his mother does not live there.”

Of interest? S.C. Appellate Court Rules (SCACR) expressly prohibit judges from improprieties enumerated in the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct—which vociferously demands that jurists act to promote public confidence in the impartiality of the state’s judiciary.

“A judge shall not lend the prestige of judicial office to advance the private interest of the judge or others,” reads commentary prescribed under Canon 2(B), Rule 501, SCARC. “Judges should distinguish between proper and improper use of the prestige of office in all of their activities.”

Per his ODC complaint, Butcher suggested that his son-in-law has been violating Canon 2 by campaigning alongside Allard since April Fools’ Day — thus violating impartiality and ethical standards prescribed under Canon 4, Rule 501, SCARC, and Canon 5, Rule 501, SCARC.

***

THE INTIMIDATION …

Herbert Clay Carruth III‘s note to Christina Allard on or about May 13, 2024; Allard on April Fools’ Day 2024.

In his second ODC filing, Butcher successively accused Allard of violating Rule 8.4, Rule 407, SCARC, which punctuates that it’s professional misconduct for a lawyer to knowingly assist a judge in violating rules set forth by SCARC.

“Christina Allard has presented herself … as a highly competent and ethical attorney who singlehandedly brought down the drug cartels,” submitted Butcher. “She is just as responsible for knowing the Code of Judicial Conduct as she is the Rules of Professional Conduct.”

Come May 29, litigators supporting the magistrate’s wife in Carruth v. Carruth deployed spoliation letters to preserve supposed evidence of adultery to Carruth, Allard, attorney general Wilson, solicitor Gipson, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan and Clerk of Court Janet C. Hasty, among others.

An excerpt from the litigators’ spoliation letter reads as follows:

“You are included in this letter because you are a party essential witness, or you or your organization controls data related to the litigation in this matter … the adulterous relationship between Herbert Clay Carruth [III] and Christina Allard from October 2022 to the present.”

At 1:30 p.m. EST the following afternoon, Butcher reported that his son-in-law accosted him outside his magisterial office as he filed certificates of service for an unrelated legal matter at the Kershaw County Courthouse. Three KCSO deputies were purportedly present.

“Herbert Clay Carruth [III] is a large man, and I certainly would never consider getting involved in a physical confrontation,” reported Butcher to the ODC. “I was afraid for my personal safety as he continued his tirade about the family court litigation involving his adultery.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Come 5:14 p.m. EST, Allard texted the following message to her husband which reads, in part:

“SLED is investigating the entire ordeal … At this point, I have asked that you not be charged criminally for trying to blackmail me but I cannot guarantee where this case will go. I suggest you tell your pal to stop … before people end up in jail. This does not have to be ugly.”

Accordingly, Butcher submitted Allard’s text message to the ODC and accused her of violating Rule 4.5, Rule 407, SCARC, which expressly prohibits lawyers from threatening to present criminal charges to obtain legal advantages in civil litigation.

“I was trying to warn him about Robert Butcher,” countered Allard on Tuesday. “It became an entire, crazy event where I felt like I owed it to him … to warn him, ‘Hey, SLED’s investigating because lines have been crossed here and there’s criminal activity. Just stay out.’”

Butcher has since accused Carruth of violating Canon 1, Rule 501, SCARC for purportedly accosting him within the Kershaw County Courthouse on May 30. He has furthermore deployed subpoenas for courthouse surveillance and KCSO body-worn camera (BWC) video.

“That’s what [Butcher] does,” concluded Allard. “I have not been contacted by ODC. As far as I know, ODC is not even concerned with this. They’re not opening an investigation into it at this point because there’s no validity to it … I am frustrated that this is what it has come to.”

At 6:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 6, the Sumter County GOP will host an open candidate forum at the Restaurant at 2nd Mill on 2390 Broad Street. Approximately eight candidates across Senate District 35, Senate District 36 and House District 6 are expected to participate.

Carruth remains unavailable for comment.

This story may be updated.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

