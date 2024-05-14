SC1: Catherine Templeton’s Ad Features Boeing … And Her Wayward Son?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina congressional candidate Catherine Templeton‘s first television advertisement of the 2024 election cycle, released on Tuesday, prominently featured a crony capitalist company in disarray – and a family in disarray.

Specifically, her family …

Entitled ‘Fights and Wins,’ the spot focused on Templeton’s involvement in bringing crony capitalist aerospace engineering firm Boeing to South Carolina in 2009.

“When Obama and Biden tried to stop Boeing from coming from to South Carolina, I fought back – and won,” Templeton proclaimed.

Boeing? Really? Now?

It’s hard to think of a worse time to invoke this company’s name in a political advertisement. As we reported earlier this month, Boeing’s planes – and its former employees turned whistleblowers – have been dropping like flies lately.

(Catherine Templeton for Congress)

The second questionable part of Templeton’s ad was its prominent inclusion of her son (and former campaign staffer), Hampton Brooks Templeton. As our media outlet exclusively reported last month, Hampton Templeton was arrested on a felony first degree assault and battery charge following an incident at a house party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. on the evening of January 12, 2024.

Templeton fired her son from her campaign in the aftermath of the assault charge … but then decided to keep him in her first paid advertisement?

Somebody needs to fire her entire consulting team … yesterday.

Templeton is running for South Carolina’s first congressional district seat against Nancy Mace, a second -term incumbent who is being targeted because she had the temerity to stand against the Washington, D.C. swamp and its uniparty leaders.

Templeton? Although she campaigned for governor six years ago as a conservative, her congressional candidacy is backed by the Washington swamp. In fact, it is a product of the Washington swamp. As a result, I have grave reservations about her ability to provide the same sort of independent, fiscally conservative representation first district voters are currently receiving from Mace. Frankly, I think Templeton would be a status quo vote – a vote for more government and less freedom.

Templeton and Mace face GOP primary voters in less than a month’s time – on Tuesday June 11, 2024. Count on this media outlet to keep our audience in the loop on the latest developments in this race and several other contested congressional primaries in the Palmetto State.

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

