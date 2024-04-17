Catherine Templeton Fires Son From Campaign Following Felony Assault Charge

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina Republican congressional candidate Catherine Templeton has fired her 18-year-old son from his position as a field representative with her campaign following his arrest earlier this week on a felony first degree assault and battery charge.

News of the arrest of Hampton Brooks Templeton was first reported by this media outlet yesterday. As noted, it was Templeton’s second arrest in the last seven months. A prior charge of pointing a presenting a firearm filed against him last September was dropped in January of this year.

Both arrests were made by officers of the Mount Pleasant, S.C. police department. According to our sources, the arrests reveal a broader pattern of violent behavior exhibited by Templeton – including violence toward women.

“Hampton is off the rails,” a source familiar with the situation told our media outlet.

Our media outlet was in the process of investigating several of these allegations at the time of Templeton’s most recent arrest.

While details have yet to be released about Templeton’s latest arrest, he reportedly admitted to pointing and presenting a firearm at a vehicle during a September 4, 2023 road rage incident in Mount Pleasant. Two children were reportedly inside the vehicle when Templeton pointed his weapon at them.

Inexplicably, the charge was dropped due to “insufficient evidence.”

Catherine Templeton is the top choice of the GOP establishment to take out incumbent first district congresswoman Nancy Mace, who is being targeted for defeat because she stood against the Washington, D.C. swamp (and its uniparty leaders).

Templeton’s reaction to her son’s issues? The candidate has yet to address the controversy directly, but her campaign issued a statement to reporter Caitlin Byrd of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier indicating it was “not going to comment on a legal matter regarding a high school fight.”

