William Timmons’ Mistress Fires Back

The mistress of U.S. congressman William Timmons claims racy photos of her which have been making the rounds in Greenville, South Carolina for several months were “stolen.” Furthermore, she indicated she is preparing a federal lawsuit against this news outlet and others related to their dissemination.

Heavily blurred and redacted versions of two of these aforementioned images – which reportedly number in the hundreds – appeared in an article last week detailing the latest developments in Timmons’ ongoing saga with his mistress, Paula Dhier.

As this news outlet previously reported, Dhier has been accused of using the name and email address of a former employee to send “salacious” messages to multiple recipients – messages which included “nude photos of herself.”

The existence of these images was first reported by this news outlet in May of this year. The former employee in question – Ann Stewart Hickerson – was reportedly on the brink of filing a lawsuit against Dhier until Timmons allegedly intervened. According to our sources, attorneys for Dhier and Hickerson have been in negotiations ever since our story on these photos was first published. It is not immediately clear why Dhier sent these images using an email linked to a former employee – or exactly how many men she sent them to – but she is now pushing back hard against their release.

In an email copied to this news outlet’s top lawyer, former U.S. attorney Pete Strom, Dhier instructed FITSNews founding editor to “delete any such photos in your possession immediately.”

“These photos have been stolen and it is a violation of federal law to publish or share them,” Dhier wrote. “My attorney will file suit in federal court should you publish any photo. We will have a federal judge order you to take them down and I will recover (damages) to the fullest extent allowable under the law.”

As noted in our prior coverage, Dhier is represented by powerful S.C. House ways and means chairman Bruce Bannister – who exerts tremendous influence over the selection of judges in the Palmetto State. In other words, this is no idle threat. Adding to its potency? Reports that Timmons – a multi-millionaire from one of Greenville’s wealthiest, most prominent families – is reportedly subsidizing Bannister’s representation of Dhier in a caustic custody dispute with her estranged husband, Upstate real estate developer Ron Rallis.

In her letter to this news outlet, Dhier left no doubt she believed Rallis was the original source of the leaked photos.

“My family court case is sealed and protected,” Dhier wrote in her letter to this media outlet. “My estranged husband, Ron Rallis, is specifically prohibited from engaging with any media or public outlet or supplying documents that were only given to him. In this case, the photos that are now in your possession. He has previously been sentenced to jail for ninety days for contempt of court for previous violations of court orders.”

Rallis served ninety days on a contempt charge earlier this year. To our knowledge, he has not commented publicly on the case since his release. His lawyer/ lover – Erika Baldwin – has repeatedly declined to respond to our requests for comment regarding the photos.

In response to Dhier’s threat of legal action, FITSNews issued the following statement:

Paula Dhier took little care in safeguarding her modesty, but FITSNews took considerable care in redacting the materials we were provided – materials which, incidentally, are tied to a suspicious death investigation in Mexico and a case of potential identity theft involving Dhier in South Carolina. Our news outlet’s reputation for protecting its sources is widely known – and well-established in South Carolina case law. We welcome any legal action which affords us another opportunity to showcase our editorial processes for the public – while at the same time shedding further light on these two important cases.

Oh, I should add we also very much welcome the opportunity to dig deeper into Timmons’ conduct in connection with multiple facets of his mistress’ various extracurriculars – and other extracurriculars of his own.

