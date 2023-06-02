Prioleau Alexander: The Endgame

A look at some of the coordinated policies promoting the collapse of our Republic …

The question about America in 2023 isn’t, “how stupid can we be?” The real issue is, “what is the end game of all this?”

That’s the thing we need to be focused on, because not every single leftist is stupid. Yes, politicians like those in “the squad” are stupid. Kamala Harris, Spartacus Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, and John Fetterman are morons. And, of course, the people who vote for them are nothing more than brainless sheep the elites consider “useless eaters.”

But Hillary’s not dumb. Nor is Obama, Pelosi, Soros, Zuckerberg, or Bloomberg. The guys at the tippy-top of Blackrock aren’t dumb, and Disney’s Robert Iger is no yo-yo. The guys who invented Google aren’t window-lickers, for sure. And John Kerry is no fool.

What’s the difference? The dummies are just famous. The smart ones are powerful. And when the time comes, Spartacus, AOC, and Beto will end up with the same fate as the rest of us — they just don’t know it yet.

So what is the end game of all the actions being taken by the global power brokers? Let’s take a look at the policies they’re so successfully pushing forward:

*****

GLOBAL WARMING

Patrick Moore, a co-founder of Greenpeace, says in no uncertain terms the Co2 “crisis” is an absolute lie. Entirely fabricated. Yet the powerful are jamming it down our throats. Why?

First, their cries of global warming are enabling them to transform America’s endless armada of vehicles from a gas-powered into electricity-powered transportation. End Game? Given that physicists agree battery technology is reaching the peak natural laws will allow, the best we can hope for in the foreseeable future, and possibly ever, is 2-300 miles.

Why does this matter? Well, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to limit the travel of people you consider “enemies,” as these liberal titans view us? Good luck getting to DC to protest something. And good luck getting to a safe place if things go terribly sideways where you live.

As should be obvious to everyone, we’re flying at Mach 3 into a social credit score … what if yours dropped as low as mine will be? Think they couldn’t stop your access to charging stations? In the next thirty years, it would be impossible for the elites stop my access to gasoline, but electricity is easy.

Suddenly, the 15-minute city starts making sense.

*****

FOOD

One of the newest dangers we’re being warned about is cow farts. These farm animals are being fingered as a greater source of Co2 than all cars and vans combined. Solution? The Left will soon want to exterminate them … and follow the lead of the Dutch, by shutting down farms using fertilizers deemed naughty. We absolutely must do this: The fate of mankind hangs in the balance, no?

Can food be used as a way to control the population? Just visit 45 million graves in China. Or four million graves in Ukraine. A million in Cambodia. A few million Jewish graves in Germany and Poland. Three million in North Korea. Ask virtually every dictator in Africa.

Food isn’t a way to control the proles—it is the way.

Every civilized nation is twelve meals away from anarchy. A family man sees his kids miss one day’s food? Hang in there, kid. Two days without food, when the kids are beginning to demonstrate symptoms of hunger? Not cool. Three days, when the kids are now crying? Panic is setting in. After four days, Dad is at his wits end. Adults can handle the pain, but your children? You can bet when the sun rises on the fifth day, that father will do anything to get food for his kids — including killing you, gentle reader. Oh, and you’d do the same to him.

Why do you think they want to outlaw gas stoves, and go to all electric? You and I think it’s just stupid liberal stuff. But wouldn’t it be nice — at the flip of a switch — to control when your “enemies” get to cook their food, or boil water?

*****

SEXUALITY

What is the endgame of the trans insanity? Blacks struggled for centuries to achieve true and equal rights. Think about how long it took for gays and lesbians to be viewed as mainstream citizens. But trans proponents went from invisible to men competing in women’s sports in three years. Drag queens twerking in front of elementary school students did it in the same amount of time.

What’s the endgame? What are they even thinking?

The fall of Rome came largely from depravity. Cultural and moral norms descended into hedonism, and the people ignored the rot they were seeing … and becoming. Orgies, vomitoriums and watching gladiators die in a coliseum became the norm. All in good fun, of course – until it wasn’t.

The other endgame for the promotion of trans/ drag-queen lifestyle might be the eradication of Christianity. America’s Christian population is too large stomp out quickly, but norming every Christian taboo would be the fastest way. Gen Z and the generation behind them are now growing up viewing this behavior as normal, acceptable and desirable — in fact, deserving of special protection. Un-prosecuted pedophilia is ten years away, and once that happens, Christianity will soon thereafter be viewed as a joke to the youth of our nation.

*****

EDUCATION

Consider America’s education system — the worst in the developed world. Due to animal-level parenting, millions of the kids are lost, no matter what we do. But parents of children who want their kiddo to go on to a successful life want school choice, and school vouchers. Why would we not implement a system that throws such an obvious a lifeline to the kids willing to work hard?

The endgame isn’t hard to figure out: The majority of kids want to fit in … and when the Alpha kids are failing, failing becomes cool. A bad attitude becomes cool. Disrespect for the teacher’s authority is cool. Violence becomes cool. If we keep bright kids in the same school as the losers, the losers drag the entire class down.

If you wanted to control a population, would you prefer they be smart? Or be too stupid to question the erosion of their freedoms?

*****

THE LAW

Then there’s the weaponization of the FBI and DOD. The release of violent criminals without bail, and the softball sentencing of their crimes. The bailout of banks, as well as the depositors stupid enough to have more than $350,000 in one bank. The lack of charges in the Durham Report, despite the dozens of crimes spelled out clearly on paper. President Biden dissolving the committee investigating Hunter’s tax evasion. The failure to pursue the China connection between Hunter and “the Big Guy.” Hillary’s 30,000 deleted emails. Pre-dawn SWAT raids on geriatric colleagues of President Trump’s.

This endgame isn’t hard to understand: Tens of millions of law-and-order conservatives no longer even expect the justice system to work. Most have already shrugged, and said, “Well, it’s bad — but at least they aren’t coming for me.”

This attitude will spread — how many conservatives reading these words are seeing themselves already having shrugged, and decided “Well, we need to learn to live with it.” Will you become more active at some point? Or will you continue to watch as our legal system slides into that of a Banana Republic, where no one even bats an eye as the jails fill up with those who’ve angered the current dictator?

When the rule of law is gone, you have only two options: Violence, or total helplessness.

What are you seeing? I’m seeing more and more people “keeping their head down and working.” More and more people glancing around before saying whatever the hell they want to. More and more people saying of columns like mine, “I wish I could say that.” Conservatives aren’t even pushing back — which leads me to believe “deeper helplessness” is where we’re headed.

*****

THE TRIAL RUN

Just for fun, let’s assume the Covid pandemic decisions were 100 percent above board, and all those in power thought they were doing the right thing — even though most private sector MDs knew it was insane. Let’s just say they did their best.

Well, through those “earnest mistakes” the power elites learned two very, very valuable lessons:

First, that even conservative Americans will follow government orders — even stupid ones — to remain in compliance with the law. Conservatives didn’t loot or riot or murder cops, because a) Going to jail isn’t a weekly routine for us. b) Fighting with police isn’t a weekly routine for us. c) We’re used to having to put up with mentally divergent demands from the government. d) Being a law-abiding citizen is actually considered to be a good thing amongst our ilk.

The powers that be also discovered that the vast majority of police all across our nation will enforce any orders, no matter how absurd. “Ignore that rioting.” Don’t stop that looting.” “Arrest that man on a paddleboard for not wearing a mask.” “Arrest people who sit down at the beach.”

While I’m sure most of them hated the idea of simply watching the BLM rioters burn their cop cars, they obeyed. And they also obeyed orders to bully citizens over stupid and pointless Covid regulations—to the point of arresting people, and putting them in the Covid factories called jail.

What exactly are the orders they won’t obey? You can bet our puppet masters were watching the past three years with great interest.

You need to put it all together, because these aren’t one-off scenarios that occurred over 30 years. They are happening at the same time, and most in a period of only three years.

*****

*****

So let’s review. The Left is:

Taking over control of transportation.

Planning on seizing control of the production of food.

Shaping the morals of the next generations.

Dumbing down children.

Destroying the rule of law.

They are also armed with the knowledge a city the size of Charleston, Columbia, or Greenville can be locked down and controlled by a few hundred police who are apparently more than happy to do whatever they need to do to keep that gun and badge.

So … what’s the end game? It’s such a mystery. I mean, we’ve never seen this before. In any country. Anywhere. We have no history of any kind to look back on to learn from.

If only we had a way to look to the past to view the future.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Prioleau Alexander (Provided)

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of two books: ‘You Want Fries With That?’ and ‘Dispatches Along the Way.’ Both are available on Amazon. He hopes to have another title published soon, but that would require his agent actually doing his job, so it may be awhile. Oh, and if you want to see his preferred bio pic? Click here …

*****

