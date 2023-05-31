Vivek Ramaswamy To Headline ‘Moms For Liberty’ Event

Businessman and 2024 GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will headline a national gathering of conservative moms this summer – a golden opportunity to appeal to an increasingly coveted demographic ahead of the 2024 presidential primary.

The Ohio entrepreneur will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Moms for Liberty “Joyful Warriors” summit – which is being held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from June 29 – July 2, 2023.

“We are thrilled that our members get to hear from leaders like Vivek who are active in the parental rights movement,” Moms for Liberty co-founders Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich said in a statement. “We need elected officials at every level of government to respect that parents should always be involved in the decisions that affect their children – especially while they are at school.”

Earlier this month I sat down with Ramaswamy – the self-proclaimed chief executive officer of the “anti-woke” movement – and came away with a distinctly positive impression. South Carolina voters who have heard him speak have come away similarly impressed.

Will it be enough to propel him to any sort of sustained relevancy, though?

*****

*****

In a crowded field dominated by multiple big national names – and several early state spoilers in South Carolina – Ramaswamy’s ability to break through will continue to be tested.

Ramaswamy climbed as high 3.8 percent nationally among GOP voters earlier this month, according to aggregate polling data from RealClearPolitics. However, his support has since dipped to approximately 2.6 percent , according to the latest numbers.

The event in Philadelphia will be a time for Moms for Liberty members “to unify, educate, and empower parents across the country to defend their parental rights and advocate for change within the public school system.”

In South Carolina, Moms for Liberty has been extremely active – and extremely successful. Just this week, two of the group’s Palmetto State leaders – Tara Wood and April Coleman – were featured in a big spread in The Wall Street Journal.

“The group, which didn’t exist during the 2020 race, has become the loudest voice advocating for greater parental involvement in schools,” Journal reporter Eliza Collins wrote. “Members are helping shape a new education platform for the Republican Party in 2024.”

*****

