Lindsey Graham Is Still Trying To Get Us Killed

At a time when growing numbers of Americans – including the top two presidential contenders in his own party – are questioning the efficacy of ongoing U.S. military aid to Ukraine, warmongering U.S. senator Lindsey Graham just referred to the still-flowing, multi-billion dollar spigot as the “best money we’ve ever spent.”

Of course, it was Graham’s prior comment to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky last week which further inflamed European tensions.

“The Russians are dying,” Graham said, articulating his rationalization for perpetuating America’s failed proxy war.

“…and the Russians are dying. That’s the best money we’ve ever spent.” — Lindsey Graham. pic.twitter.com/mzM5DUOd25 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 28, 2023

This isn’t the first time South Carolina’s “senior statesman” has sought to plunge the United States into World War III. Last spring, Graham called for the assassination of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” Graham tweeted.

I guess for Graham there’s nowhere in the world that isn’t “ripe for regime change,” is there? Never mind how many nukes Putin’s people can point at us … or that Russia made absolute mincemeat out of the two greatest military forces ever assembled on the European continent.

Does our dying empire really think it can do better?

Over the years, I have made no secret of my distaste for Graham’s slavish – and costly – brand of “neoconservatism,” referring to him as a “reckless, unrepentant warmonger.” Not to mention a hypocritical one at that.

But like so many others in our society these days … his crazy seems to be escalating.

Graham has never met a country he didn’t want to overthrow with other people’s blood, sweat and tears – and with your money. Or rather your children and grandchildren’s money. The problem? America has already overthrown Ukraine once – which is exactly what precipitated Russia’s aggression toward it in the first place.

Anti-tank hedgehogs painted in Ukrainian colors guarding an approach to the city center in Kiev. (Getty)

To recap: Our nation orchestrated the overthrow of Ukraine’s democratically elected government nine years ago. American diplomat Victoria Nuland and ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt literally conspired with a bunch of Nazis (no, seriously) to overthrow Victor Yanukovych, a pro-Russian politician chosen by the Ukrainian people as their president in the February 2010 national election. Nuland and Pyatt then hand-picked the country’s new prime minister – Arseniy Yatsenyuk – and promptly frog-marched him to the Oval Office to receive his marching orders from then-president Barack Obama.

“(The 2014) coup was not only supported by the United States and European Union governments – much of it was actually planned by them,” former U.S. congressman Ron Paul wrote at the time.

Why? Well, we found out why during Joe Biden’s bid for the White House in 2020 … except no, that story was spiked by the mainstream media and overtly censored by left-leaning social media, wasn’t it?

Look, I am not defending the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It has been unconscionably barbaric – and definitionally destabilizing. But it didn’t happen in a vacuum. And for an American politician to brag about how the $76.8 billion this country has pumped into Ukraine (from January 2022 through February of this year, at least) is “killing Russians?”

Well, that is a good way to guarantee further escalation …

Of course when it comes to warmongers like Graham, “further escalation” is the whole point.

