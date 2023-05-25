Alan Wilson: Joe Biden’s Denial Of Biological Realities Threatens Women’s Rights

by ALAN WILSON

Throughout history there have been and will continue to be fundamental realities, undeniable truths and laws that govern everyone and everything. If you jump with all of your might, gravity will still bring you back down to earth. Each morning, as the earth rotates on its axis, the sun will rise in the east and set in the west. Water will freeze at 32 degrees Fahrenheit. And there are two genders, male and female, and no matter what some might say to the contrary, that cannot be changed.

But over the last few years, there’s been an aggressive and orchestrated effort by the Left to ignore the fundamental truths of biological reality. They argue gender is a choice. It’s fluid. If a young child does not feel comfortable in his or her own body, it’s okay to “identify” as the other gender – or no gender at all. But if you disagree with any of this, or question it, you’re a bigot who’s told to sit down and stop being a bully.

People who mentally struggle with their identity should be treated with the same compassion, understanding, and kindness we would show those suffering from Anorexia, Bulimia, or Body Dysmorphic Disorder. We would never enable the destructive behaviors of someone suffering from one of these disorders in order to validate their false reality. However, when it comes to gender identity disorder, the Left believes that we should rewrite the rules of biology and then force the rest of society to accept this new false reality via governmental fiat.

The crowd screaming loudest for the distortion of fundamental biological reality is a small minority. I’d argue most Americans, and certainly most South Carolinians of varying political views, call foul. But the Left, and specifically those in the Biden Administration, know that these ideas aren’t popular or accepted with mainstream, everyday citizens. So, the only option for them is to force their radical agenda through federal overreach and regulatory fiat. It has been the pattern since Biden stepped foot into the Oval Office, and the latest target is Title IX and women’s sports.

The Biden Administration’s Education Department has proposed a rule change to Title IX, the amendment to the Civil Rights Act that guarantees women an equal opportunity to participate in athletics. This change seeks to redefine the definition of sex to include gender identity. This would force schools to allow biological boys to compete in girls’ sports or risk losing federal funding. Basically, unelected bureaucrats in the Biden Administration are circumventing the legislative process by rewriting a federal law passed by the people’s elected representatives. This is why I led a South Carolina-focused comment letter (.pdf) and joined six other state-led letters to officially be on the legal record asking the Biden Administration to set aside its political posturing and not implement the currently proposed rule.

The proposed rule change would erase five decades of hard-fought progress for women. Since Title IX was enacted, the number of girls playing high school sports has increased from just 1 in 27, to a dramatic 1 in 3. That statistic is something we should be proud of, and society can see the positive benefits young women and girls gain from competing in sports. Increased physical and mental health are just two of the benefits. According to a study by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, women who play sports are likely to stay in school longer, suffer fewer health problems, become better workers as adults, are more likely to land better jobs, and no matter where they are, they’re more likely to lead.

Radical Leftists in the Biden Administration want to erase all that by allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports. Women’s positive experiences from athletic performance are entirely dependent on competing against biological females because there are fundamental, basic scientific principles that reflect significant physiological differences between the sexes.

Saving women’s sports is not about being against anyone, but being for fairness, safety, and biological reality. The irony of the new Leftist ‘reality’ is that the best women competing in sports are actually men who identify as women.

Opposing sides used to spar and disagree on the margins. There were still fundamental realities and truths that were universally accepted. Debates focused on details outside those truths. In the last few years, specifically on this issue, the debate has moved further and further away from the margins and now we are debating fundamental realities. Where does this end? As Attorney General, I’m duty-bound to defend fundamental truth and the rule of law. As a father, I’m duty-bound to ensure my children live in as safe and fair a world as possible. That’s why I’m fighting back to stop Biden’s proposed change to Title IX and his attack on women’s sports–because this is more than just a policy disagreement in the margins. Truth and reality are on the line.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Click to view)

Alan Wilson

Alan Wilson is the attorney general of South Carolina.

