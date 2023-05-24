Alex Murdaugh’s Alleged Accomplice Charged Federally

One of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s alleged accomplices in his schemes to defraud former legal clients out of millions of dollars has agreed to plead guilty in federal court, according to papers filed this week by the office of U.S. attorney Adair Ford Boroughs Attorney Cory Fleming of Beaufort, S.C. will plead guilty…

One of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s alleged accomplices in his schemes to defraud former legal clients out of millions of dollars has agreed to plead guilty in federal court, according to papers filed this week by the office of U.S. attorney Adair Ford Boroughs

Attorney Cory Fleming of Beaufort, S.C. will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with his role in a scam that ripped off Murdaugh’s insurers to the tune of nearly $4 million . Murdaugh and Fleming pulled off the alleged scheme following the death of the latter’s family housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, in February of 2018.

Satterfield, 57, passed away at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, S.C. on February 26, 2018 – more than three weeks after allegedly tripping and falling off the front porch of the Murdaugh family’s now-infamous hunting property, known locally as Moselle.

Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were both present at Moselle when Satterfield was allegedly tripped by the family’s dogs – causing her to fall backward onto the brick stairs in front of the main house shortly after 9:15 a.m. EST on the morning of Friday, February 2, 2018.

A little more than three years later, both Paul and Maggie were savagely murdered at the dog kennels on the Moselle property. Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of their murders and sentenced to life in prison for committing those crimes. He is currently facing nearly 100 other criminal charges – including a dozen financial charges tied to Satterfield’s death.

Murdaugh claimed his family’s dogs caused Satterfield to trip and fall. He also claimed she was at the residence that morning not to work, but rather to pick up a check from another family member. His unsubstantiated claim about the dogs – and his oddly specific insistence that Satterfield came to the residence to pick up a check as opposed to arriving for work – were key components of fraudulent insurance payouts and other claims related to this case.

On May 1, 2023, Murdaugh belatedly acknowledged “no dogs were involved in the fall of Gloria Satterfield on February 2, 2018.”

“(Murdaugh) invented Ms. Satterfield’s purported statement that dogs caused her fall to force his insurers to make a settlement payment, and he stated that she was not on the property to perform work,” his attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin stated.

Fleming is facing nineteen state charges related to the Satterfield scheme.

According to federal prosecutors, Murdaugh and Fleming “knowingly and intentionally combined, conspired, confederated, agreed and had a tacit understanding with others, both known and unknown, and engaged in a scheme, plan, and artifice to defraud the estate of (Satterfield).”

(Click to view)

Corey Fleming (Kershaw County detention center).

The two obtained “money and property” from Satterfield’s estate “by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises, by making false and misleading statements, and omitting facts necessary to make the statements truthful and not misleading.”

Fleming is also accused of submitting two “fake disbursement” sheets from the settlement to the S.C. circuit court – one on January 7, 2019 and another approximately four months later, on May 13, 2019.

News of the reported plea agreement was first reported by John Monk of The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper.

Both Fleming and Murdaugh were already facing state charges related to the Satterfield scam. Fleming is set to stand trial on those charges in September of this year, while Murdaugh is reportedly set to stand trial the following month.

Prosecutors Emily Limehouse, Winston Holliday Jr. and Kathleen Stoughton – the same team which successfully prosecuted convicted fraudster Russell Laffitte, another Murdaugh accomplice, last fall – are handling the federal cases.

THE CHARGES …

(Via: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

