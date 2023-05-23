Prioleau Alexander: Pax Americana’s End

Pax America is headed for the landfill of lazy and corrupt empires.

I hope it happens sooner rather than later, as I’d like the Boomers who destroyed the nation to watch as their children try to raise crops in the fields where they’ve plowed salt. I hate the idea of our geriatric “leaders” (left and right) dying peacefully in their sleep, thinking they accomplished great things. They need to at least see the misery they’ve rained down onto their own grandchildren.

Stating factually our great empire is coming to an end is a big prediction, but Occam’s Razor certainly points to it as inevitable.

Like a Third World country that’s 100 percent dependent on the injection of cash from a puppet-master nation, we too have mortgaged ourselves into certain death at the hands of the sociopathic masters we call members of congress. We have $31.7 trillion dollars in direct national debt, and the Cato Institute reports we have $80 trillion dollars in “unfunded obligations” over the next 75 years.

Will we just borrow that $80 trillion ? Along with the tens of trillions needed to ensure the reelection of incumbents?

Yeah, lemme just find a cash machine.

Our economy is an illusion. A dollar is worth a dollar “because we say so.” When our federal politicians sense unhappiness or hardship amongst us useless eaters, they just print more.

There is no point in Americans protesting that “my tax dollars are paying for that,” because our tax dollars aren’t paying for anything. That ship sailed decades ago.

A crackhead stealing catalytic converters is a bedrock of financial reality compared to our economy, because he a) steals something b) exchanges it for money c) buys crack d) repeats the process. That’s because he wants crack, and no one is going to loan him the money to buy it. Our Congress and Presidents want re-election, and they loan themselves trillions to buy it — without so much as stripping and selling a little copper wire from the trailer three doors down.

(Click to view)

Fall of the U.S. Dollar (Getty)

This isn’t complex. One day the Treasury will go to sell its gazillionth T-bill, and the world will respond by saying, “Uh, yeah — no thanks. We’re full.”

And that’s it. Welcome to the Thunderdome.

We also have a secret police we call the FBI, which no longer even tries to hide its crimes. The KGB did the same thing. Stasi, too. In fact, the use of secret police has long been the gold standard of collapsing nations. Add in the IRS, DOJ, ATF, and CIA … season them all with the okay to spy on Americans … immerse the sordid mess in the exacting data on every comrade provided by Big Tech … then give them the ability to openly suppress opposition information … hell, Stalin’s ghost dreams every night of this level of power to manipulate the proles.

Our judicial system is just as bad. What once was “a nation of laws, not men” has vanished much like the charges against Jussie Smollett.

It’s a tedious task to run through the laundry list of federal judicial corruption — I’ve done so before — but perhaps the latest (and one of the greatest) examples is the recent Durham report. In no uncertain terms, the report stated the entire Russia-Collusion hoax was, in fact, a hoax. There was no evidence of anything. It was an attempt at a non-violent coup. You know, coups … those things Third World countries are so famous for.

Given the new Durham report, we should be witnessing a perp walk as large as NYC’s St Patrick Day’s parade. But no charges are filed. No charges will be filed. No one of significance will even lose their job. For some reason, Durham is afraid to do his job – and the legacy media will never push for an answer.

Down the memory tube it will go.

Can we stop our downward slide? No.

It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. Some think the pendulum will swing back and forth like always, and in response I offer exhibit A: Gen Z.

*****

*****

If you pay any attention to pop culture at all, you know this generation of mindless dimwits makes Millennials look like Barry Goldwater. These vapid little shits aren’t going to change … and the most radical ones will go into academia, law, politics, and journalism. The few conservatives in this confederacy of dunces will ignore all the options mentioned above, and try to make money and raise kids that don’t think men can get pregnant.

Will we last long enough to collapse under Gen Z?

To answer that, we must face the genius of the existing liberal class — which has slowly inserted itself into every level of federal bureaucracy and law enforcement. The American education system and media are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the DNC. And they pulled this off because liberals are patient. The ones teaching Marxism in college now were hippies in the 60s … and they didn’t chase the money — they chased the right to shape young minds. Others pursued the right to make laws. Others pursued a monopoly on enforcing the laws. And others pursued the ability to control the economy.

They won big, and are steering us into socialism and bankruptcy with a speed and skill not seen since James Dean last drove his Porsche. Conservatives waltz along, dancing to the tune of the American Dream. Leftists are in the jungle, dug in too deep or moving too fast to care about things like reality or history.

We had a great experiment with President Trump, a conservative businessman who focused on winning. Period. And he won big, delivering on all his campaign promises, even though many seemed impossible. But Republicans in congress stabbed him in the back, because he messed with their “gentlemen losers” brand and refused to kiss their asses.

A hard rain is gonna fall on our Republic, and it will be nightmare for anyone who remembers our previous lives of luxury.

The end will be economic collapse, as our national debt and a bankrupt Medicare and Social Security system will cause a collapse exactly like the Soviet Union. Slowly at first, then all at once. It’s possible this is what liberals want, because they foolishly think they can reorganize society into a socialist utopia … you know, like Venezuela.

Whose fault it is doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter which President is playing the fiddle while the nation burns. When it happens, the question will be, “How important will living an uncomfortable life be to you — a citizen used to decadent luxury?”

(Click to view)

View of a homeless encampment in Stockton, California. (Getty)

America isn’t going to become a Cormac McCarthy wasteland. We aren’t going to have a hot civil war. We’re simply going to be knocked to our knees, and become like the former Soviet Union is today.

I’ve been behind the border formerly known as the Iron Curtain. Everything is crumbling, unsafe and unregulated – and the cities are run by organized crime. Not like the Italian mob, flying under the radar … openly run by organized crime. They want people to know who’s in charge, and it ain’t hard to figure out. If you drove past the Calhoun Mansion on Meeting Street and saw three civilian guards outside on the sidewalk holding machine guns, you’d know who lived there.

Life there sucks. Sure, you can live there, but the luxuries most Americans equate with “living a good life” don’t exist.

So, parents of younger kids, make a plan. I can’t tell you what your plan should be, but you owe it to your children to position them to thrive in our brave new world. Odds are good you don’t need more guns. You don’t need a fortified bunker. Probably all you need to do is read.

Read about what caused the Great Depression. Read about how people coped. How some lived in misery, while others thrived. Read about what material items and basic skills they needed, but didn’t have. Study the geographic demographics, and pinpoint which jobs remained steady. Find out what investments paid off.

Let me repeat: I do not believe America will not become an apocalyptic anything — so you don’t need to think in terms of survival. No one will starve. There will be no Wild West. But we will go from a land of plenty to a land of crippling taxes, Second World infrastructure, and an explosive rise in poverty, homelessness, unemployment, and violent crime. We will see small-scale terrorism like we saw in Northern Ireland when the IRA was fighting their occupiers. Many things will become entirely unaffordable for us in the middle-class: Fuel, little luxuries like streaming entertainment, and vacations.

Imagine the layoffs when people stop buying cars, new homes, recreational toys, restaurant meals, and airline tickets. It will be a tsunami.

Watch the movie Cinderella Man. Add in an army of militarized law enforcement, legal spying, and Kangaroo Courts for those who push back against the governmental narrative. That’s where we’re headed.

And it’s coming sooner than most of us realize.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Prioleau Alexander (Provided)

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of two books: ‘You Want Fries With That?’ and ‘Dispatches Along the Way.’ Both are available on Amazon. He hopes to have another title published soon, but that would require his agent actually doing his job, so it may be awhile. Oh, and if you want to see his preferred bio pic? Click here …

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

