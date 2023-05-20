Murdaugh Lawyer Drama – Week In Review 5/20/2023

As the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga moves into its next phase, some are playing checkers … while others are playing chess.

We kept our audience apprised of all the latest Murdaugh-related moves this week as Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin – attorneys for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh – deftly positioned themselves ahead of several upcoming financial crimes trials involving Murdaugh and his various co-conspirators.

Their (unwitting) accomplices? Attorneys/ podcasters Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, who represent the family of former Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield died suspiciously on the Murdaugh hunting property known as Moselle in February of 2018 – and Alex Murdaugh is accused of lying about the circumstances surrounding her death as part of a successful bid to scam her heirs out of millions of dollars in fraudulent settlements.

Bland and Richter have been playing defense for several weeks now – aggressively refuting the notion that their entire case is a fraud now that Murdaugh has admitted he lied.

This week, the duo got hit squarely in the jaw by a motion from Harpootlian and Griffin accusing them of misconduct in connection with the Satterfield case. Specifically, the attorneys were accused of attempting to negotiate favorable testimony at December 2021 bond hearing in exchange for Murdaugh signing a confession of judgment in favor of their clients, Satterfield’s heirs.

In addition to tracking those fireworks, it was a busy week politically in the Palmetto State. Our director of special projects Dylan Nolan – who produces this show each week – paid a visit to the S.C. State House where he spoke with victims and victims’ advocates about a boater safety bill making its way through the state legislature.

