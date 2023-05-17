MSNBC Host: Outing Gays In The South Carolina Republican Party?

“You wanna meet some gay people? Go to the Republican Caucus meeting … they are throughout the Republican Party in South Carolina.”

I was under the assumption the Overton window (c. 2023) had shifted so far to the left that garden variety homosexuality was no longer considered all that controversial.

To be clear: I’m not referring to all this non-binary nonsense – or to the recent rise in transgenderism or transsexuality (I’m with Dave Chappelle on all that).

But being gay? Is that seriously something people can still be “outed” for?

According to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough … yes. The one-time GOP congressman – a nouveau New Canaanite who ranks among the most strident voices of the far left – made some curious remarks during the latest edition of his Morning Joe program.

“By the way, you wanna meet some gay people?” Scarborough said.

“Don’t say it, careful,” his cohost, career race-baiting rabble rouser Al Sharpton, warned him.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

(As an aside … if Al Sharpton is cautioning you something you are about to say is over the top, you might want to strongly consider whether you should say it).

Scarborough was undeterred …

“Go to the Republican Caucus meeting in the United States Senate,” he said, referencing it as a venue of choice for gay meetups. “And by the way the staffers … no, no, I’m just saying. They are throughout the Republican Party in South Carolina – everywhere I go. It’s out there and people are smirking, but I’m saying …”

“I tried to save you,” Sharpton interjected.

“I’m not outing – I’m not outing anybody, I’m just saying there are gay people all around,” Scarborough continued.

Take a look …

Oh, wow. @JoeNBC almost goes there with [REDACTED]:



"By the way, you want to meet some gay people…go to the Republican caucus meeting in the United States Senate … I am just saying, they are throughout the Republican Party in South Carolina." pic.twitter.com/OnnsNQtXhy — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) May 17, 2023

Scarborough’s references to the U.S. Senate – and to the South Carolina Republican Party – will no doubt fuel further chatter about U.S. senator Lindsey Graham, who seems to dodge the gay rumor every few years.

Graham has repeatedly denied being a homosexual (most recently in 2018, when über-liberal comedienne Chelsea Handler accused him of being a closeted homosexual).

“To the extent that it matters, I’m not gay,” Graham told TMZ in response to Handler’s tweet. “These comments – I don’t think they reflect well on her. We’re moving on from that. Belittling people is not as fun as it used to be, and that’s a good thing.”

Agreed …

“I know it’s really gonna upset a lot of gay men – I’m sure hundreds of ’em are gonna be jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge – but I ain’t available,” he famously told The New York Times Magazine in 2010. “I ain’t gay. Sorry.”

Again, I don’t care if Graham is gay … nor should you, frankly. What we should all care about is his undisciplined fiscal policy and his desire to constantly insert the United States into the center of every conflict that crops up around the globe. Graham’s rabid fiscal liberalism and “neoconservatism” (a.k.a. warmongering) are the things he should be “outed” for, not this attempted sissification from Scarborough.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

