Wedding Night Crash: More Details From Fatal DUI That Claimed New Bride’s Life

The city of Folly Beach, South Carolina has responded to this media outlet’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request regarding a fatal crash that claimed the life of a beautiful bride on her wedding night two weeks ago.

Samantha Miller was killed on the evening of Friday, April 28, 2023 – just moments after marrying Aric Hutchinson.

As our research director Jenn Wood reported, Hutchinson and Miller pulled away from their wedding reception at the Pelican Watch Pavilion just before 10:00 p.m. in a golf cart adorned with a ‘Just Married’ sign. They were being transported to a nearby rental property by Benjamin Garrett – Aric’s brother-in-law – and Brogan Garrett, his nephew.

Their new life together was about to begin …

“She was everything to my son and changed him for the better,” Aric’s mother, Annette Hutchinson, wrote in a recent update to the family’s GoFundMe page. “She could light up a room with her presence and had an ease about her. They shared many hopes and dreams for their future including children and building a house.”

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

Those dreams were about to be shattered …

Just over three miles away – on the 1200 block of East Ashley Avenue – a Toyota Camry driven by 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski was flying through this island city of 2,000 located just south of Charleston. Shortly after 10:00 p.m. EST, Komoroski’s Camry – reportedly traveling at 65 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone – slammed into the back of the golf cart carrying the wedding party.

“I was driving and then all of a sudden something hit me,” Komoroski told responding officers, according to a detailed incident report released by the city (.pdf).

Wait … something hit her?

Komoroski got that backward, obviously … but that’s not surprising considering she wasn’t even aware of where she was going when accident occurred, according to the incident report.

(Click to view)

Jamie Komoroski (Charleston County Detention Center)



Komoroski told officers she was driving “towards her house” when her vehicle slammed into the golf cart.

The problem?

“Her house was (in) the opposite direction,” they noted in the report.

Perhaps contributing to Komoroski’s confusion? Her blood alcohol content was recorded at .261 , according to a toxicology report (.pdf) from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Komoroski initially claimed she had not been drinking, but quickly admitted she had “had two drinks, one beer and a drink” – specifically a “tequila pineapple” – about an hour prior to the accident. When officers began to assess the extent of her inebriation, she quickly stopped cooperating.

“Ummm, I would like a lawyer,” she said.

She now has two of them – Christopher J. Gramiccioni and Nathan Williams – both with offices in Mount Pleasant, S.C. They will be defending her on two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury, one count of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of reckless homicide resulting in death. Those charges were filed – and will be prosecuted – by the office of S.C. ninth circuit solicitor Scarlett Wilson.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Komoroski is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

Gramiccioni and Williams are already hard at work, too, having filed a motion on May 10, 2023 seeking disclosure of all evidence in possession of the state in connection with its case.

Miller was found by police “not breathing” and with “no pulse” – “a young white female in a white dress,” according to the report. Her wedding dress.

The city also released one photo of the golf cart, which according to a witness “sounded like a small explosion” after being struck by Komoroski’s vehicle.

Take a look …

(Click to view)

Golf cart crash on (Folly Beach)

Another witness, whose name was redacted from the report, recalled hearing “a loud boom and scraping sound.”

Another witness, who was among the very first people to arrive at the scene, said she immediately went to Miller and “checked for a pulse.”

“She stated she did not find a pulse nor could (she) see any signs of breathing,” the report noted, citing the witness. “She stated that there was nothing she could do for her so moved on to see if there was someone she could help.”

According to his mother, Hutchinson is recuperating at home and planning his late wife’s funeral with her family.

“From the accident Aric received multiple injuries including two broken legs, one which had to be surgically repaired,” she wrote. “Broken bones in his face which also had to be surgically repaired. Broken vertebrae’s in his back, brain bleeds, and numerous cuts with stitches. He is physically recovering at home while trying to come to terms with the loss of his beautiful wife. Now he is doing the unimaginable of planning Sam’s funeral along with her family.”

As previously noted, our media outlet will be following this case to ensure the court system holds those responsible accountable.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

