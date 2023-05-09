Letter: A New Era For Lexington GOP

Dear Editor,

On Saturday, April 22 I was joined by a large, majority delegation of Real America First Lexington County Republican Party (LCRP) members at the biennial county convention to usher in a new day – and a new direction in leadership – for our county party. This was a long time coming and well-deserved after countless hours of volunteer work over the past couple of years. From networking with like-minded community members to being involved in patriotic parades, preparing/serving meals to local law enforcement and much more … our victory was well earned and so sweet. GOD paved the way for it all! It was past time for this positive change in LCRP.

Our SaveSC slate won overwhelmingly (receiving three times the votes of its opponents) for each countywide office, including Chairwoman, and won each of our county’s 51 delegate slots to the upcoming S.C. Republican Party Convention. I was honored to be elected via acclamation after my opponent, former state representative Todd Atwater, was nominated and then withdrew on the convention floor.

Lexington County is allotted the sixth most delegates in the state of South Carolina at the upcoming convention. The state convention will elect statewide leadership as well as pass resolutions and rules for our party. The state convention will take place at River Bluff High School in Lexington next Saturday (May 20, 2023) at 11:00 a.m.

Our message is clear: WE support the real conservative agenda of the Republican Platform, we will ensure that our Republican officials are living up to the platform, we will ensure that our nonpartisan elected officials reflect the platform, we will ensure that the South Carolina Republican Party reflects our platform, we will be open and forthright to everybody including media, we will reject all tyranny from any level of government, we will snuff out and address any corruption wherever it exists and we will insist on fair, honest elections!

The past couple of months have been a watershed moment in our county party and in many counties across the state. We are done with the games within the governmental level and within our party. The people of our county, our state and our country deserve better than to have back-room politics take us down in a direction that is unrecoverable.

As of this writing, the outgoing chairman of our county party has not transferred some of the controls, data and technology to the new leadership. That is over two weeks ago and long after an initial deadline was given. We would love to be able to invite every citizen of Lexington County to be informed and get involved, but that is being thwarted at the moment – as has been the case over the past couple of years.

There are plenty of ways every day Republican voters can be involved. I am sure that most of the people reading this letter have no idea about any of it. That is a communication problem and we are working hard everyday to improve that. Please join us in our SaveSC movement. Your community, state and country depend on it. We meet every first Monday at the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce at 6:30 p.m.

I look forward to seeing you there!

Pamela Godwin

Chairwoman, Lexington County Republican Party

LCGOPSaveSC@gmail.com

