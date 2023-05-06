Alex Murdaugh’s Big Lie, A Wedding Tragedy & Another Cheer Lawsuit – Week In Review 5/6/2023

In her latest column for The Washington Post, the brilliant Pulitzer Prize-winning author Kathleen Parker observed that the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ corruption saga “isn’t over until, well, ever.”

She’s got that right …

More than two months after Alex Murdaugh was convicted of brutally murdering his wife and youngest son in South Carolina’s ‘Trial of the Century’ – and sentenced to life behind bars – this story continues to drive national headlines and is once again firmly ensconced in the lead block of our latest Week In Review.

This week, we discussed a seismic revelation from Murdaugh regarding one of the mysterious deaths tied to his now-infamous family – and gave our audience an update on the latest developments in the big civil case that precipitated its collapse.

In addition to our Murdaugh coverage, research director Jenn Wood did an amazing job covering an unspeakable tragedy that occurred on Folly Beach, S.C. last weekend – a tragedy this news outlet is keeping close tabs on given the propensity of South Carolina’s court system to prioritize the interests of the accused over those of the victims.

Wood and special projects director Dylan Nolan also delve into the latest Cheer, Inc. lawsuit – which involves a high-profile program and legendary coach.

Finally, I give our audience an update on the status of the 2024 presidential race, including my recent conversation with one of the up-and-coming candidates in that contest.

SHOW NOTES

MURDAUGH CASES

Alex Murdaugh Responds To Lawsuit Involving Housekeeper’s Death

Boat Crash Case Drags On

WEDDING DUI

A Perfect Day Ends In Tragedy

CHEER, INC.

New Cheer Lawsuit Names Navarro College, Legendary Coach

2024

Vivek Ramaswamy Interview

